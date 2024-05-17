Jon Jones leaks UFC return date in social media post

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has announced his return before the promotion got a chance to formally share it.

Jones hasn’t fought since securing the then-vacant UFC heavyweight title by submitting Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 last year. He was supposed to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November before suffering a torn pectoral, resulting in his withdrawal.

Jones remains transfixed on facing Miocic for his first, and potentially last, UFC heavyweight title defense. He’s hinted at possibly retiring after the Miocic fight.

Many have wondered when Jones will return, and it appears we finally have some answers thanks to a deleted tweet from the UFC legend.