Jon Jones leaks UFC return date in social media post
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has announced his return before the promotion got a chance to formally share it.
Jones hasn’t fought since securing the then-vacant UFC heavyweight title by submitting Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 last year. He was supposed to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November before suffering a torn pectoral, resulting in his withdrawal.
Jones remains transfixed on facing Miocic for his first, and potentially last, UFC heavyweight title defense. He’s hinted at possibly retiring after the Miocic fight.
Many have wondered when Jones will return, and it appears we finally have some answers thanks to a deleted tweet from the UFC legend.
Jon Jones announces November 9th return at MSG
In a recently deleted tweet, Jones appeared to announce his UFC return for November 9th at Madison Square Garden.
“November 9th Madison Square Garden here I come baby,” Jones tweeted Thursday night.
In a follow-up, Jones reacted to the news of Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes being booked for UFC 304.
Curtis versus Tom for the official number one contender spot! 🙌🏾😌
— BONY (@JonnyBones) May 17, 2024
“Curtis versus Tom for the official number one contender spot!” Jones said.
After Jones’s UFC 295 withdrawal, an interim heavyweight title fight between Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich was added on days’ notice, with Aspinall earning a first-round knockout win.
As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t formally announced a November 9th card for Madison Square Garden, although the promotion has routinely hosted an annual card at the venue. UFC 295 last November was headlined by a light heavyweight title matchup between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka.
If Jones’s tweet leaked legitimate details, it appears that the UFC heavyweight champ will be re-booked for Madison Square Garden, likely against Miocic. Miocic hasn’t fought since losing the UFC heavyweight title by knockout to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.
Jones is arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time after a legendary run inside the Octagon. Before a three-year hiatus from competition leading up to UFC 285, he enjoyed multiple title reigns as the promotion’s light heavyweight champion.
While tickets, card details, and other information aren’t available just yet, hardcore fans of Jones can start making plans to watch him return in New York City.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jon Jones UFC