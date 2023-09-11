Israel Adesanya opens as small favorite in potential rematch against Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya has opened as a small favorite in a potential rematch with Sean Strickland.

Adesanya and Strickland headlined UFC 293 in Australia and heading into the fight, ‘The Last Stylebender’ was a massive betting favorite. However, in the first round, Strickland dropped Adesanya and had him hurt at the end of the round. Strickland ended up cruising to a clear-cut decision to pull off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history to become the new middleweight champion.

Immediately, after the event, UFC President Dana White said his plan was to have an immediate rematch, as did Israel Adesanya’s head coach Eugene Bareman.

“Obviously, I expected a completely different main event. Whether Izzy won or Strickland won, nobody saw that coming,” White said after UFC 293 about an Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland rematch. “That Izzy would come in flat and slow and whatever’s going on with him, I don’t think anybody expected to see that… I think you do the rematch. Absolutely. The rematch is interesting.”

With the UFC on board to have an immediate rematch, BetOnline released opening odds for the rematch and Israel Adesanya is still the betting favorite against Sean Strickland.