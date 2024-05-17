UFC Vegas 92: ‘Barboza vs. Murphy’ Weigh-in Results – All Fighters Make Weight

By Susan Cox - May 17, 2024

UFC Vegas 92 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, May 18th.

Edson Barboza, UFC Vegas 92, UFC

UFC Vegas 92 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, May 19th at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event is a featherweight fight between Edson Barboza (24-11 MMA) and the undefeated Lerone Murphy (13-0 MMA).

Barboza, 38, has won 2 in row coming into Saturday’s fight, defeating Billy Quarantillo (18-6 MMA) and Sodiq Yusuff (13-4 MMA) respectively.

‘The Miracle’ last fought and defeated Joshua Culibao (11-3 MMA) by unanimous decision last July.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 92 will feature Kalinn Williams (14-3 MMA) going up against Carlston Harris (19-5 MMA) at welterweight.

Williams last fought and defeated Rolando Bedoya (14-3 MMA) by split-decision in May of last year at UFC 288.

Harris has won 2 in a row coming into the event, most recently defeating Jeremiah Wells (12-4 MMA) last August.

The Official Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC Vegas 92 Main Card on ESPN+:

  • Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Lerone Murphy (146)
  • Kalinn Williams (170) vs. Carlston Harris (169.5)
  • Themba Gorimbo (170.5) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5)
  • Adrian Yanez (136) vs. Vinicius Salvador (136)
  • Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Luana Pinheiro (116)

UFC Vegas 92 Preliminary Card on ESPN+:

  • Abus Magomedov (185.5) vs. Warlley Alves (186)
  • Oumar Sy (206) vs. Tuco Tokkos (205.5)
  • Victor Martinez (156) vs. Tom Nolan (155.5)
  • Melissa Gatto (134.5) vs. Tamires Vidal (134.5)
  • Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (115.5)
  • Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs. Emily Ducote (115.5)
  • Heili Alateng (136) vs Kleydson Rodrigues (135.5)

Will you be watching tomorrow night? Any predictions for who will come out the winner(s)?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

