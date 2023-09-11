Logan Paul pokes fun at Dillon Danis over sparring video: “You box like you put together sentences”

By Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2023

Logan Paul has trashed Dillon Danis over footage of a recent sparring session.

Logan Paul

Paul and Danis are scheduled to collide in a boxing match on October 14. Things have gotten heated between the two with Danis posting numerous images of Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal with other men. It has led to Agdal filing a lawsuit and a restraining order against Danis.

RELATED: LOGAN PAUL RESPONDS TO RUTHLESS TROLLING FROM DILLON DANIS: “I’M HONORED THAT I GET TO BE THE ONE TO TAKE HIM OUT AND EMBARRASS HIM”

Logan Paul Roasts Dillon Danis Over Sparring Footage

Danis recently posted footage of himself sparring ahead of the boxing match against Paul. In response, Paul posted a video of himself reacting to the sparring footage.

“I wanna talk about this punch, I’ve never seen this punch before,” Paul said. “What the f*ck is this? Is it an uppercut or a cross? Maybe it is a real punch. Dillon knows something we don’t [laughs].”

Paul went on to poke fun at Danis over a recent sitdown face-to-face they had where Danis struggled to get through sentences.

“Not surprising, Dillon doesn’t take boxing serious. He got velcro gloves. He don’t even lace up, he got Skechers on his hands. You box like you put together sentences, you can’t.”

During a recent edition of the “Flagrant” podcast, Logan Paul said he’s looking forward to fight night, if Danis shows up (via MMAFighting).

“Dillon hates me,” Paul continued. “I don’t give a f*** about him. I think he’s an excellent troll. I think he’s very parasitic, which is why I’m honored that I get to be the one to take him out and embarrass him. That’s why I took the fight. I was like, ‘OK, I know this guy’s going to promote the f*** out of it. People are going to be interested, because if he shows up, I get to be the one [to teach him a lesson],’ and that excites me.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

