Logan Paul pokes fun at Dillon Danis over sparring video: “You box like you put together sentences”

Logan Paul Roasts Dillon Danis Over Sparring Footage

Danis recently posted footage of himself sparring ahead of the boxing match against Paul. In response, Paul posted a video of himself reacting to the sparring footage.

This can’t be real 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sBYJaWbyER — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 9, 2023

“I wanna talk about this punch, I’ve never seen this punch before,” Paul said. “What the f*ck is this? Is it an uppercut or a cross? Maybe it is a real punch. Dillon knows something we don’t [laughs].”

Paul went on to poke fun at Danis over a recent sitdown face-to-face they had where Danis struggled to get through sentences.

“Not surprising, Dillon doesn’t take boxing serious. He got velcro gloves. He don’t even lace up, he got Skechers on his hands. You box like you put together sentences, you can’t.”

During a recent edition of the “Flagrant” podcast, Logan Paul said he’s looking forward to fight night, if Danis shows up (via MMAFighting).

“Dillon hates me,” Paul continued. “I don’t give a f*** about him. I think he’s an excellent troll. I think he’s very parasitic, which is why I’m honored that I get to be the one to take him out and embarrass him. That’s why I took the fight. I was like, ‘OK, I know this guy’s going to promote the f*** out of it. People are going to be interested, because if he shows up, I get to be the one [to teach him a lesson],’ and that excites me.”