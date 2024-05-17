Anthony Smith shares high praise for Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia: “Anybody in the world he can beat in the first round”

By Susan Cox - May 17, 2024

Anthony Smith is sharing high praise for Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Smith, UFC rankings

The undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) will take on Robert Whittaker (25-7 MMA) in the middleweight main event on Saturday, June 22nd at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia.

‘Borz’ last fought and defeated Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) by majority decision in October of 2023 at UFC 294.

‘The Reaper’ last entered the Octagon this past February at UFC 298, defeating Paulo Costa (14-3 MMA) by unanimous decision.

Anthony Smith sat down with Michael Bisping on the ‘Believe You Me’ podcast and shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout between Chimaev and Whittaker:

“I’m a real big believer in Khamzat, I really am, I think the guy’s incredible but if we’re just being critical, first round, I think Khamzat can beat anybody across any weight class, I don’t give a sh*t who it is. Anybody in the world he can beat in the first round. We start getting into the second, third, fourth, fifth… the Gilbert Burns fight is kind of a perfect example. If that fight goes another two rounds…”  

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Surgery

Continuing, ‘Lionheart’ spoke about Khamzat’s fight with Usman saying (h/t MMANews):

“Better example is the Kamaru Usman fight. You don’t see people doing to Kamaru Usman what Khamzat did. Usman had built his career on being a ridiculous wrestler and he got tossed around like a rag doll in that fight but he had the toughness, the durability and all the experience to get out of it and into round two and he kind of closed the gap again a little bit and then in round three, he was winning the fight.” 

Anthony Smith (38-19 MMA) himself is hot off a submission victory over Vitor Petrino (11-1 MMA) earlier this month at UFC 301.

Do you agree with Smith that Chimaev is a force to be reckoned with? Who will you be betting on come June 22nd?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Smith Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Jon Jones leaks UFC return date in social media post

Curtis Calhoun - May 16, 2024
Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304
Paddy Pimblett

Opening odds released for newly announced UFC 304 fights, Paddy Pimblett opens as sizeable underdog to Bobby Green

Cole Shelton - May 16, 2024

The opening odds for the UFC 304 fights announced on Thursday have been released.

Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev welcomes Conor McGregor super fight after upcoming UFC 302 return: "August or September"

Curtis Calhoun - May 16, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev might be on the verge of a ‘red panty night’ against Conor McGregor after his June 1 title defense.

Ronda Rousey and Brendan Schaub
Ronda Rousey

Brendan Schaub responds to Ronda Rousey's comments about their relationship: "Why bring it up 14 years later?"

Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2024

Brendan Schaub has responded to former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev admits that Khabib Nurmagomedov "misses fighting" after abrupt end to UFC run

Curtis Calhoun - May 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lust for improvement in MMA hasn’t faltered, according to Islam Makhachev.

Adrian Yanez

Adrian Yanez vows to put Vinicius Salvador "asleep" at UFC Vegas 92 in "do-or-die" fight for his career

Cole Shelton - May 16, 2024
Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reveals Ciryl Gane turned down UFC 304 interim title fight

Cole Shelton - May 16, 2024

Tom Aspinall will be defending his interim heavyweight title at UFC 304 in Manchester against Curtis Blaydes but that wasn’t the original plan.

Sean O'Malley, Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Watch: Sean O'Malley and Ryan Garcia's heated FaceTime call as fight talks ramp up: 'I will murder you!"

Curtis Calhoun - May 16, 2024

Sean O’Malley and Ryan Garcia came face-to-face as talks of a potential crossover fight ramp up.

Belal Muhammad
Dana White

Watch: Belal Muhammad live reacts to Dana White's UFC 304 announcement for Leon Edwards title fight

Curtis Calhoun - May 16, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad’s team was the first to tell him of his upcoming Leon Edwards title fight at UFC 304.

Renato Moicano Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Renato Moicano explains why he’s rooting for Conor McGregor to defeat “fake” Michael Chandler: “I pray to MMA gods that Conor wins”

Susan Cox - May 16, 2024

Renato Moicano is explaining why he’s rooting for Conor McGregor to defeat ‘fake’ Michael Chandler.