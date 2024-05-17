Shara Magomedov launches social media attack on Michel Pereira over potential UFC fight: ‘While this hypocrite is saving dogs…’

Rising UFC middleweight Shara Magomedov wants to make Michel Pereira pay for his public support of Israel.

Magomedov was scheduled to face Ihor Potieria at UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22nd. But, the fight was canceled after Potieria was booked as a short-notice replacement to face Pereira at UFC 301 earlier this month.

Pereira made quick work of Potieria in a first-round knockout, resulting in the Magomedov booking getting canceled. It’s uncertain if Magomedov will have a new, short-notice replacement opponent for the Saudi Arabia card.

Pereira, after one of his most recent wins, donned an Israel flag after hundreds were massacred in the region last October 7th. The Israel-Palestine conflict has reached a new level of tension in recent months.

Pereira is on the frontlines in southern Brazil working to help with recovery efforts from horrific flooding. Magomedov feels Pereira’s heroics are hypocritical to his support of Israel.