Shara Magomedov launches social media attack on Michel Pereira over potential UFC fight: ‘While this hypocrite is saving dogs…’
Rising UFC middleweight Shara Magomedov wants to make Michel Pereira pay for his public support of Israel.
Magomedov was scheduled to face Ihor Potieria at UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22nd. But, the fight was canceled after Potieria was booked as a short-notice replacement to face Pereira at UFC 301 earlier this month.
Pereira made quick work of Potieria in a first-round knockout, resulting in the Magomedov booking getting canceled. It’s uncertain if Magomedov will have a new, short-notice replacement opponent for the Saudi Arabia card.
Pereira, after one of his most recent wins, donned an Israel flag after hundreds were massacred in the region last October 7th. The Israel-Palestine conflict has reached a new level of tension in recent months.
Pereira is on the frontlines in southern Brazil working to help with recovery efforts from horrific flooding. Magomedov feels Pereira’s heroics are hypocritical to his support of Israel.
Shara Magomedov bashes Michel Pereira over support for Israel
In a recent Instagram story post, Magomedov aimed at Pereira over an alleged fight fallout and his past support of Israel.
“While this hypocrite is saving dogs in Brazil from a flood, ignoring my call, a thousand children are lying under bombs at the hands of child killers. And at the same time he came out with the flag of this country and shouted to the whole world and supported them,” Magomedov said. “Sooner or later I will get to him inshallah. Then this merry fellow will not have so much fun.”
Magomedov is unbeaten through his first 12 professional fights, including a successful UFC debut in October against Bruno Silva. He defeated Silva by unanimous decision after stints in AMC and RCC promotions.
Pereira will face Roman Dolidze in a middleweight bout at UFC Louisville. He is 3-0 since moving full-time to middleweight from welterweight.
Pereira’s public support for Israel has rubbed Magomedov the wrong way, and the up-and-coming star wants a shot at Pereira. Their paths could be on a collision course as they both realize success.