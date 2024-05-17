Belal Muhammad claps back at Sean Strickland over reaction to viral prank: ‘He’s probably gonna cry!’

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad didn’t want Sean Strickland’s latest taunts at him to go unanswered.

Muhammad will face UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards in his long-awaited title shot at UFC 304 in Manchester. He returns after a 10-fight unbeaten streak that includes recent wins over Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson.

Muhammad, during a recent Instagram Live session, was lured into a prank by content creator Nina Drama. You can watch what transpired here.

In response to the prank, Strickland shared his takeaway from Muhammad’s reaction in an Instagram comment.

“If you told him that in person he would put his head down and walk away,” Strickland commented. “Then try to fight you on Twitter lol.”