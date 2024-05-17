Belal Muhammad claps back at Sean Strickland over reaction to viral prank: ‘He’s probably gonna cry!’

By Curtis Calhoun - May 17, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad didn’t want Sean Strickland’s latest taunts at him to go unanswered.

Belal Muhammad, Sean Strickland

Muhammad will face UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards in his long-awaited title shot at UFC 304 in Manchester. He returns after a 10-fight unbeaten streak that includes recent wins over Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson.

Muhammad, during a recent Instagram Live session, was lured into a prank by content creator Nina Drama. You can watch what transpired here.

In response to the prank, Strickland shared his takeaway from Muhammad’s reaction in an Instagram comment.

Sean Strickland

“If you told him that in person he would put his head down and walk away,” Strickland commented. “Then try to fight you on Twitter lol.”

Belal Muhammad rips Sean Strickland in fiery tweet

In a recent tweet, Muhammad issued a fiery response to Strickland’s latest jabs.

“If Sean tells you he’s gonna fight you to the death it means he’s gonna jab you and play defense for 25 minutes,” Muhammad tweeted. “If Sean sees your a harmless kid or homeless man on his ring camera he’s gonna walk out side with a gun and record it to make it seem like he’s crazy …if sean goes on a podcast it means he’s probably gonna cry.”

This is far from the first time that Muhammad and Strickland have been on each other’s nerves. The two have traded social media jabs for months and even had an awkward encounter while both were training at the UFC PI in Las Vegas.

Strickland will return at UFC 302 on June 1 in Newark against former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa. It’s his first fight since falling to Dricus du Plessis to lose the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 297.

There’s no love between Muhammad and Strickland, and things between them will likely continue to escalate before things begin to calm.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

