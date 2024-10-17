Dominick Cruz reveals list of potential opponents for final UFC fights: “I want to put on a good show”

By Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is ready for his final fights.

Dominick Cruz

‘The Dominator’ hasn’t been seen in the cage in over two years now. Dominick Cruz last fought in San Diego in August 2022, facing former UFC title challenger Marlon Vera. Despite some early success from the former champion, ‘Chito’ wound up scoring a brutal fourth-round knockout victory. In the process, snapping Cruz’s two-fight winning streak.

Now 39 years old, it comes as no surprise that Dominick Cruz is thinking about retirement. Already serving as a UFC commentator, the former champion is looking for the door. Speaking in a recent podcast appearance on the Anik & Florian show, Cruz opened up on his plans for retirement and winding down his career.

There, Dominick Cruz showed interest in a handful of fights. One of those fights is a rematch with former UFC two-weight world champion, Henry Cejudo. ‘Triple C’ previously handed Cruz a second-round knockout loss after the latter stepped up on short notice in May 2020. Four years later, the 39-year-old legend wants another shot at Cejudo.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz opens up on plans for final fights

In the interview, Dominick Cruz also showed interest in fights with the likes of Jose Aldo, and Cody Garbrandt. The latter of which would be another rematch. ‘No Love’ previously handed Cruz a unanimous decision loss at UFC 207 in December 2016.

“I’m with that fight [against Aldo], I would like that fight.” Dominick Cruz stated in the interview, discussing his final UFC bouts. “I’ve heard Henry say that he would be willing to fight me if Hunter [Campbell] would allow it to happen. I would rematch Henry, I would love that… I’m not saying he didn’t beat me [the first time], but I’m saying on a full camp, we can give an entertaining fight. He beat me the last fight, okay, great.”

He continued, “I think we me having a full camp, me not having surgery, me doing all the training I’ve been doing, me feeling the way I feel right now… We’ll put on a really good, fun show. So, Aldo, Henry, Cody’s getting ready to fight, he’s got a fight coming up. But yeah, rematches make sense [for me]… I don’t have tons of fights left. I’m towards the last chunk of my fights, and  I want to put on a good show.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Who do you want to see Dominick Cruz fight next?

