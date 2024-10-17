REPORT | Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong targeted for UFC Tampa headliner
A UFC bantamweight headliner between contenders Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong is reportedly in the works for the promotion’s return to Tampa, FL in December.
MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported Thursday that while contracts haven’t been signed, the UFC plans to book the matchup for December 14th. Neither Nurmagomedov nor Yadong have confirmed the reports of the targeted UFC Tampa booking, as of this writing.
After a few outlets reported on Thursday afternoon that Nurmagomedov vs. Yadong was a done deal, Helwani clarified it’s still in the works during The Ariel Helwani Show.
If Nurmagomedov faces Yadong on December 14th, he’ll take another fight despite being seemingly next in line for a title shot. UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili wants to return in early 2025, but with Ramadan quickly approaching, Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili’s desired returns didn’t line up.
REPORTS: Umar Nurmagomedov takes another top contender fight against Song Yadong
Nurmagomedov most recently defeated former interim UFC title challenger Cory Sandhagen at UFC Saudi Arabia. Umar, the cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, is undefeated in his professional MMA career.
Nurmagomedov has earned wins against the likes of Bekzat Almakhan, Raoni Barcelos, and Brian Kelleher during his promotional tenure. He made his UFC debut in 2021 following brief stints in PFL and GFC.
Yadong will earn himself another high-profile matchup despite a loss to Petr Yan at UFC 299 in March. Before the loss to Yan, Yadong was quickly moving up the bantamweight ladder with wins over Chris Gutiérrez and Ricky Simón.
Yadong has earned wins against the likes of Marlon Vera, Marlon Moraes, and Casey Kenney during his UFC tenure. A loss to Sandhagen in Sept. 2022 paused his rapid ascent in the bantamweight Top 15.
Yadong will have plenty of top wrestlers to work with ahead of the fight. But, so far in his career, Nurmagomedov’s grappling has largely been a difficult puzzle to solve.
The full UFC Tampa card is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. The event features Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas and the returns of Tracy Cortez and Manel Kape.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Song Yadong UFC Umar Nurmagomedov