REPORT | Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong targeted for UFC Tampa headliner

A UFC bantamweight headliner between contenders Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong is reportedly in the works for the promotion’s return to Tampa, FL in December.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported Thursday that while contracts haven’t been signed, the UFC plans to book the matchup for December 14th. Neither Nurmagomedov nor Yadong have confirmed the reports of the targeted UFC Tampa booking, as of this writing.

After a few outlets reported on Thursday afternoon that Nurmagomedov vs. Yadong was a done deal, Helwani clarified it’s still in the works during The Ariel Helwani Show.

If Nurmagomedov faces Yadong on December 14th, he’ll take another fight despite being seemingly next in line for a title shot. UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili wants to return in early 2025, but with Ramadan quickly approaching, Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili’s desired returns didn’t line up.