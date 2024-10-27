Dana White goes after Francis Ngannou once again

UFC president Dana White has gone after PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou once again as their war of words continues.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, Dana White and Francis Ngannou don’t like each other very much. Even when Ngannou was under the UFC umbrella, White made it clear on several occasions that they had problems.

Recently, things have kicked up a gear again. White and Ngannou have been going back and forth in the media, and it doesn’t appear as if things are going to calm down anytime soon.

In the most recent exchange, White responded to Francis’ comments once again.