Dana White goes after Francis Ngannou once again

By Harry Kettle - October 27, 2024

UFC president Dana White has gone after PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou once again as their war of words continues.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, Dana White and Francis Ngannou don’t like each other very much. Even when Ngannou was under the UFC umbrella, White made it clear on several occasions that they had problems.

Recently, things have kicked up a gear again. White and Ngannou have been going back and forth in the media, and it doesn’t appear as if things are going to calm down anytime soon.

In the most recent exchange, White responded to Francis’ comments once again.

White goes after Ngannou

“I lost? I didn’t lose anything. I was done with Francis after the – actually, he owes me money because we had to watch that fight with him and The Black Beast [Derrick Lewis]. He should actually pay me back for that fight. Trust me, I don’t think about Francis that much. You guys asked me the question about PFL and I responded.

“The only ones who are probably praying for his demise are the PFL, because they signed a s****y contract with a guy that doesn’t deliver any numbers in ticket sales or pay-per-views. They gotta keep paying this guy for however long, and good for him. Not good for them.”

“He can play those games all he wants, he would’ve made more money here. Some day I’ll tell you the story – I was all about Francis in the beginning, and then I found out who Francis was. I told the two guys who asked me not to cut Francis, when someone shows you who they are, believe them. Believe me, I have no sleepless nights over Francis leaving.”

Who do you side with – Dana White or Francis Ngannou? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

