Mike Malott not focused on becoming the face of Canadian MMA ahead of UFC Edmonton return: “I’m doing this for me”

By Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Mike Malott is focused on himself ahead of his return to the cage.

Mike Malott

‘Proper’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since his clash against Neil Magny in January at UFC 297. For Mike Malott, the fight was the biggest test of his promotional tenure. He entered the cage with a flawless 3-0 record inside the octagon, all victories coming by way of finish. For two rounds, it appeared that Malott would keep his undefeated record intact.

However, ‘The Haitian Sensation’ came roaring back in round three. With just seconds left in the contest, Neil Magny scored a stoppage victory over an exhausted Mike Malott. For the Canadian, the defeat was a brutal one. As one of the stars of UFC 297, suffering a stoppage loss in front of his countrymen was tough to deal with.

Almost ten months removed from that night, Mike Malott is set to go again. On Saturday night at UFC Edmonton, the welterweight contender will face longtime veteran Trevin Giles. For his part, ‘The Problem’ is entering the cage on a two-fight skid, last suffering a knockout defeat to Carlos Prates in February.

RELATED: PADDY PIMBLETT SHOWS INTEREST IN FIGHTING ‘FAKE PRICK’ COLBY COVINGTON NEXT: “I DON’T LIKE THAT LAD”

Mike Malott, UFC 289, UFC, Results

Mike Malott opens up on first promotional loss ahead of UFC Edmonton return

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Mike Malott discussed his UFC return. There, the welterweight contender admitted that he felt a lot of pressure heading into his January bout, and he struggled with that. This time around, he’s not focused on representing Canada, or anyone else. Instead, he’s focused on himself.

“I think, I maybe put a little bit too much pressure on myself for the last one.” Mike Malott stated in the interview. “Or, I felt the weight of being like I had to be the guy. I love Canada, and I still want to be the guy that fights in Canada every card, I would much rather fight in Canada than anywhere else. But I think it’s more like a personal choice, and where you want to put your energy. I’ve kind of made this journey a little bit more selfish again, than I did heading into January where I felt like the torchbearer and I had to wear the [Canadian] hat a little bit.”

He continued, “Now, I’m like, I feel like I’m doing this more for me and self-validation. Rather than doing it for other people. It was the only fight where I’ve felt like I was doing it for other people, and the only fight I’ve gone out there and felt like I had to force a finish… I’ve kind of gotten back to being more a little bit more selfish in the way I view my career and my role in the UFC and Canadian MMA. The rest will take care of itself.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you think Mike Malott can become the face of Canadian MMA?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Mike Malott UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Derrick Lewis

Daniel Cormier reacts to Derrick Lewis calling him a "Piece of s***" in UFC Edmonton media day rant

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2024
Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis picks a side in Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland title shot debate

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis addressed the ongoing debate surrounding who should get the next title shot after a wild night at UFC 308.

BMF Championship
Ilia Topuria

Dana White ponders decision to leave BMF title out of Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway fight at UFC 308

Fernando Quiles - October 30, 2024

Dana White had second thoughts about his decision not to throw in the BMF title for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.

Carla Esparza
UFC

No return plans for Carla Esparza following UFC 307 loss to Tecia Pennington: "I'm good with how I left things"

Fernando Quiles - October 30, 2024

Carla Esparza has no plan to end her retirement due to a controversial decision.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Joe Rogan thinks 'scary motherf*****' Khamzat Chimaev 'might be the guy' at middleweight

Fernando Quiles - October 30, 2024

, hJoe Rogan is in awe of Khamzat Chimaev’s quick and dominant submission win over Robert Whittaker.

Ilia Topuria

Dana White reveals talks are ongoing for UFC event in Spain next year

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2024
Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman claims BMF title was made because of him back in 2019

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2024

UFC star Kamaru Usman has claimed that the BMF title was actually made because of him back in 2019.

Brandon Moreno
UFC

Brandon Moreno set to receive custom shorts for UFC Edmonton return

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2024

Brandon Moreno will wear a great pair of custom fight shorts this weekend for his big return at UFC Edmonton.

Aljamain Sterling
Movsar Evloev

Aljamain Sterling believes he will shock the world against Movsar Evloev at UFC 310

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2024

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling believes he can shock the world against Movsar Evloev at UFC 310 later this year.

Ben Askren, Dana White
Dana White

Ben Askren scorches Dana White for "Weird personality trait" amidst Francis Ngannou feud

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2024

Former UFC star Ben Askren sees striking parallels between his past feud with Dana White and what Francis Ngannou has experienced since departing the promotion.