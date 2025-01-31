Mike Perry agrees to face longtime rival Darren Till in boxing match: “Let’s go!”

Mike Perry has seemingly agreed to settle his long-running feud with Darren Till in a future boxing match between the two.

For many years now, there’s been talk of a fight between Mike Perry and Darren Till. This feud runs all the way back to 2017 and perhaps even beyond, when both men were initially on the rise in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Since then, of course, they’ve both gone in very different directions. In the present day, Till is coming off the back of a Misfits Boxing win, whereas Perry is one of the faces of bare-knuckle boxing with BKFC.

Given that they’re not under the UFC umbrella anymore, it would make sense for them to meet in some kind of form. There’s been talk of a boxing match, which makes sense, although Perry did recently fall short at the hands of Jake Paul.

Now, as per the two men on social media, it seems as if we’re getting closer and closer to it becoming a reality.