Daniel Cormier says Alex Pereira is making a “dangerous” decision by cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312: “It seems risky”

By Harry Kettle - January 31, 2025

Daniel Cormier believes Alex Pereira is making a risky decision by cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312 next month.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

As we know, Alex Pereira is someone who likes to complete the occasional side quest alongside his duties as UFC light heavyweight champion. For his latest venture, he is apparently set to corner Sean Strickland for his UFC 312 main event against Dricus du Plessis. It seems crazy in the eyes of many, and yet, ‘Poatan’ is pushing ahead with it regardless.

RELATED: Alex Pereira set to corner Sean Strickland in UFC 312 main event

One of the reasons why it seems a bit strange is because he’s set to defend his light heavyweight crown against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. So, instead of putting all of his attention into that bout, he seems to be somewhat splitting his time.

In a recent video, Daniel Cormier questioned the decision.

Cormier questions Pereira/Strickland partnership

“What we do know is that Alex Pereira is going to be fighting a guy that could be his most formidable opponent because of the style,” Cormier began to explain on his YouTube channel.

“But we also have to take into effect that his relationship with Strickland is so strong that he’s willing to travel across the world to corner him. To me, it seems dangerous.

“It seems risky for Alex to go all the way to Australia knowing everything that goes into a training camp and how hard that travel can be on your body when you’re preparing to continue to defend your world championship.

“So how strong is that bond? How much does Sean Strickland now mean to Alex Pereira for him to take that risk? Because trust me, it’s a risk,” he continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? What do you believe is going to happen when Alex Pereira meets Magomed Ankalaev? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Daniel Cormier UFC

Related

Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney believes he got the "perfect" opponent in Damir Hadzovic at UFC Saudi Arabia

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025
Conor McGregor, Paul Hughes
UFC

Conor McGregor continues to take aim at Paul Hughes over his recent comments: "PATHETIC OF THE HIGHEST ORDER"

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025

Conor McGregor is not happy with Paul Hughes after his recent comments.

Dana White, GFL
UFC

Dana White doesn't view GFL as competition to UFC despite them "throwing a lot of money around"

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025

Dana White isn’t viewing the GFL as competition to the UFC.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Dana White casts doubt on Islam Makhachev's talk of moving to middleweight: "That's a whole other level"

Josh Evanoff - January 30, 2025

UFC President Dana White doesn’t seem to be a fan of Islam Makhachev’s tease of a move to middleweight.

Alex Pereira, Oleksandr Usyk
Boxing News

Alex Pereira shows interest in crossover boxing match with heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk: "McGregor did it"

Josh Evanoff - January 30, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira wants to face Oleksandr Usyk in the boxing ring.

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland already eyeing Khamzat Chimaev for first title defense after UFC 312: "Chechnyan f*cking whore"

Josh Evanoff - January 30, 2025
Dana White, Bryce Mitchell
Dana White

Dana White goes off on Bryce Mitchell over recent comments about Adolf Hitler

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t happy about what Bryce Mitchell said and unloaded on him.

Dricus du Plessis Alex Pereira Sean Strickland
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312: 'They don't even speak the same language'

Fernando Quiles - January 30, 2025

Dricus du Plessis doesn’t sound too worried about Alex Pereira being in Sean Strickland’s corner.

Sean Strickland Islam Makhachev
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland blasts Islam Makhachev over middleweight talk: 'Go back to f***ing Dagestan'

Fernando Quiles - January 30, 2025

Sean Strickland has sent a short, yet clear message to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Sean O’Malley
UFC

Tim Welch gives positive health update on Sean O’Malley: 'It makes me feel a lot better'

Fernando Quiles - January 30, 2025

Head coach Tim Welch has given an update on the health status of Sean O’Malley and it’s a positive one.