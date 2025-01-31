Daniel Cormier says Alex Pereira is making a “dangerous” decision by cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312: “It seems risky”
Daniel Cormier believes Alex Pereira is making a risky decision by cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312 next month.
As we know, Alex Pereira is someone who likes to complete the occasional side quest alongside his duties as UFC light heavyweight champion. For his latest venture, he is apparently set to corner Sean Strickland for his UFC 312 main event against Dricus du Plessis. It seems crazy in the eyes of many, and yet, ‘Poatan’ is pushing ahead with it regardless.
One of the reasons why it seems a bit strange is because he’s set to defend his light heavyweight crown against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. So, instead of putting all of his attention into that bout, he seems to be somewhat splitting his time.
In a recent video, Daniel Cormier questioned the decision.
Cormier questions Pereira/Strickland partnership
“What we do know is that Alex Pereira is going to be fighting a guy that could be his most formidable opponent because of the style,” Cormier began to explain on his YouTube channel.
“But we also have to take into effect that his relationship with Strickland is so strong that he’s willing to travel across the world to corner him. To me, it seems dangerous.
“It seems risky for Alex to go all the way to Australia knowing everything that goes into a training camp and how hard that travel can be on your body when you’re preparing to continue to defend your world championship.
“So how strong is that bond? How much does Sean Strickland now mean to Alex Pereira for him to take that risk? Because trust me, it’s a risk,” he continued.
