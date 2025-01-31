Daniel Cormier says Alex Pereira is making a “dangerous” decision by cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312: “It seems risky”

Cormier questions Pereira/Strickland partnership

“What we do know is that Alex Pereira is going to be fighting a guy that could be his most formidable opponent because of the style,” Cormier began to explain on his YouTube channel.

“But we also have to take into effect that his relationship with Strickland is so strong that he’s willing to travel across the world to corner him. To me, it seems dangerous.

“It seems risky for Alex to go all the way to Australia knowing everything that goes into a training camp and how hard that travel can be on your body when you’re preparing to continue to defend your world championship.

“So how strong is that bond? How much does Sean Strickland now mean to Alex Pereira for him to take that risk? Because trust me, it’s a risk,” he continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? What do you believe is going to happen when Alex Pereira meets Magomed Ankalaev? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!