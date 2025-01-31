Alex Pereira believes he’d be a bigger achievement for Jon Jones than Tom Aspinall

By Harry Kettle - January 31, 2025

UFC champion Alex Pereira believes he’d be a bigger achievement for Jon Jones than if he defeated Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones Alex Pereira

As we know, Alex Pereira is an incredibly ambitious man. He is constantly trying to level up and add to his legacy, which is already pretty spectacular. He is, of course, a two-weight world champion in the UFC, but there’s been talk of him potentially going after a third championship at heavyweight.

RELATED: Alex Pereira reveals conversation with Jon Jones about making UFC superfight a reality: “Let’s make the fight”

In order to do so, he’d have to battle Jon Jones. However, while ‘Bones’ has noted his interest in that bout, the overwhelming consensus with fans and media members is that Jon should instead go up against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing. So, in a recent interview, Alex Pereira made it known that he wants to fight Jones – although it must be said that he has to get through Magomed Ankalaev at 205 pounds first.

Pereira discusses Jones & Aspinall

“I’m the champ. I want to fight the champ,” Pereira said on “The Ariel Helwani Show” through an interpreter. “Let’s make the fight with Jon Jones. That’s the fight I want for heavyweight. Before Jon Jones’ last fight, we actually talked about possibly fighting – more random talk, not too much about fighting. (He’s) not a friend or someone I talk with on the regular, but somebody I respect. I know he respects me, and there’s mutual respect.”

“I think (Jones wants to fight me) because of the momentum and the risk,” Pereira said. “It’s a risk fighting Aspinall. What is he going to gain there? It’s another title fight, but fighting (me) is a much bigger achievement. I think it’s the weight of the fight. It’s a bigger fight – that’s why.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who do you believe Jon Jones should fight: Tom Aspinall or Alex Pereira? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Alex Pereira Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

