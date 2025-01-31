Alex Pereira believes he’d be a bigger achievement for Jon Jones than Tom Aspinall

UFC champion Alex Pereira believes he’d be a bigger achievement for Jon Jones than if he defeated Tom Aspinall.

As we know, Alex Pereira is an incredibly ambitious man. He is constantly trying to level up and add to his legacy, which is already pretty spectacular. He is, of course, a two-weight world champion in the UFC, but there’s been talk of him potentially going after a third championship at heavyweight.

In order to do so, he’d have to battle Jon Jones. However, while ‘Bones’ has noted his interest in that bout, the overwhelming consensus with fans and media members is that Jon should instead go up against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing. So, in a recent interview, Alex Pereira made it known that he wants to fight Jones – although it must be said that he has to get through Magomed Ankalaev at 205 pounds first.