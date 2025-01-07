Mike Perry fires yet another shot at Darren Till, wants to knock his ‘fake teeth’ out

By Fernando Quiles - January 7, 2025

Mike Perry remains hopeful that he can get his hands on Darren Till one day.

Mike Perry Darren Till

Perry and Till have traded barbs throughout the years, but the two former UFC stars have yet to collide. “Platinum” has been busy putting in work under the BKFC banner and he’s looking to make a splash for Dirty Boxing Championship. As for Till, he’s set to meet Anthony Taylor on the Misfits Boxing 20 card, which is scheduled to take place on January 18th.

There is no love lost between Perry and Till, and fights fans are wondering if a showdown between the two is inevitable.

RELATED: BKFC BOSS TARGETING MARCH FOR NEXT MIKE PERRY FIGHT, NAMES 3 POSSIBLE OPPONENTS

Mike Perry Once Again Calls For Darren Till Fight

Mike Perry recently appeared on the Overdogs Podcast. On the show, “Platinum” expressed excitement about his future fights while also taking a dig at Darren Till (via MMAFighting).

“I, myself, have plans to fight my biggest fights,” Perry said on his Overdogs Podcast. “BKFC is coming up around the corner, I’ll be planning on fighting a great name soon in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships, as well as starting some drama inside of DBX.

“The Dirty Boxing Championship ring is a great place for me to meet such guys like Darren Till, who’s too afraid to face me with no gloves on. So we’ll wear the five ounces and I’ll knock those fake teeth right out of his mouth.”

Till had been scheduled to face Tommy Fury later this month. Fury ended up pulling out of the fight after Till teased going rogue and using MMA tactics during the boxing match.

As for Perry, BKFC owner David Feldman has said that fans can expect Perry back in action this March. It’s a good sign for Perry, who had found himself on the bad side of Conor McGregor, who holds minority stake in BKFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Darren Till Mike Perry

