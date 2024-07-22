Leon Edwards’s coach shuts down recent Nate Diaz callout, says he should retire

Coach Dave Lovell declines Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz rematch

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, head coach Dave Lovell weighed in on an Edwards vs. Diaz rematch.

“It’s all a joke,” Lovell said of Edwards vs. Diaz 2. “Leon ain’t got time for that Mickey Mouse business right now. Fair play to him that Nate is making money still and he’s still fighting, but me, personally, I think he needs to leave the game alone…

“He’s taken a little bit too much punishment now. I know it was only boxing with Jorge, but it’s still taking its toll on him, you know? Remember, this guy’s got life after fighting and if he carries on the way he is, he’s not going to have much of a life. I love him and he’s a great guy, but sometimes fighters need to be saved from themselves. I think Nate is one of those cases.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Diaz hasn’t ruled out a potential return to the UFC after his latest boxing match. Edwards, after defeating Diaz at UFC 263, won the belt in his next fight against Kamaru Usman.

Edwards vs. Diaz 2 would likely be a fan-favorite bout. But, fight fans might have little hope that the rematch will happen after Lovell’s remarks.