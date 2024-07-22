Michael Bisping reacts to Jake Paul’s TKO victory over Mike Perry

By Susan Cox - July 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has reacted to Jake Paul’s TKO victory over Mike Perry.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul

Saturday night, July 20th, saw Mike Perry go up against Jake Paul in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The result was a sixth-round TKO victory for ‘The Problem Child’.

Michael Bisping, prior to the ‘Fear No Man’ PPV event, shared the following commentary on his YouTube channel:

“Jake Paul, I think he’s made a tremendous mistake here. Perry is a real fighter. He’s gonna get in shape, he’s not afraid to mix it up. He’s gonna go right at Jake Paul. Not the way Nate Diaz did. He’s gonna go forward with close, tight, sharp, powerful hooks. He’s gonna be in shape. The man has got a chin and the fire still burns. Mike Perry’s a brawler, man. Mike Perry’s gonna get in his face. Mike Perry, if this fight actually does go down, will destroy Jake Paul. You heard it here first.”

There you had it, Bisping was predicting that Mike Perry would ‘destroy’ Jake Paul in the ring.

Well, following the boxing bout, and the decisive victory for Paul, Michael Bisping changed his tune:

Coming into this fight, I think myself, I think the whole fight community, everyone was behind Mike Perry, but the reality was he was too small. There are weight classes in boxing, in combat sports for a reason. It was only until the fight started — when I saw them both with their shirts off and just the gloves and the shoes on and the shorts — that I realized just the discrepancy in the size. Jake Paul was about twice the size of him. The weight difference (was) going to be insane.”

Concluding the 45-year-old said (h/t MMAMania):

“Well done to Jake Paul if that’s what you want to see. That was a farce. That was ridiculous. That fight should have never even taken place in the first place because it was a sh*t show. Jake Paul was by far the bigger guy and, as I’ve said, there are weight classes for a reason. Jake Paul grinds my gears. Let’s be honest: He does because of all the sh*t talk, of how great that he thinks he is. Then he cherry picks these opponents that are way smaller and less experienced.”

With Pauls’ latest victory, his record in the ring sits at 10 wins (7 by KO) and 1 loss.

What do you think of Michael Bisping walking back his commentary following the Paul vs. Perry bout?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jake Paul Michael Bisping UFC

