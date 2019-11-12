Stipe Miocic is more intrigued by Tyson Fury fight than trilogy with Daniel Cormier

If Stipe Miocic has his wish, his first title defense in his second reign as heavyweight champion will be against boxing champ, Tyson Fury rather than Daniel Cormier.

Miocic has been hearing all the talk of Fury entering MMA, and he is working with Darren Till proved that. So, he wants to face a new challenge which Fury is.

“Tyson Fury is coming in the mix now, I hear,” Stipe Miocic said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I like a new challenge.”

Not only is it a new challenge, but he says he doesn’t need the trilogy bout against Cormier. Stipe Miocic believes his win proved he is the better fighter and didn’t get a lucky punch, which he says ‘DC’s’ was in the first fight.

So, for those reasons, the UFC’s heavyweight champion is more intrigued by a Tyson Fury bout than fighting Daniel Cormier.

“I’d love to box him,” Stipe Miocic said. “He’s a great fighter. He’s a good dude, and I think we’d put on a good show.

“With DC, I didn’t fluke knock him out, I beat him. I decisively beat him. The first fight DC caught me with a punch in the first round. But [the] second fight I won. I didn’t get lucky. Right now, [a Cormier fight] doesn’t really intrigue me. More with the Tyson Fury, I like that.”

Although Miocic wants Fury instead of Cormier, it seems unlikely it will happen. UFC president, Dana White has made it known they are working on that fight for 2020 and it will be Cormier’s final fight.

But, Miocic makes it clear he is not interested in that fight, so it will be interesting to see what comes of it. As well as who the heavyweight champion will fight next.

Would you rather see Stipe Miocic fight Tyson Fury or Daniel Cormier next? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/11/2019.