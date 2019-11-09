VIDEO | Tyson Fury smashes pads with UFC’s Darren Till

Undefeated heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury created quite the buzz on social media earlier today after a video surfaced of him smashing pads with UFC middleweight Darren Till.

Fury recently revealed his intentions to eventually transition to mixed martial arts during his response to a callout from UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou.

I’ll deal with you and all the other MMA Heavyweights when I’m done with my boxing fights. It won’t be long to wait! Then I’ll show you how we roll.” – Tyson Fury proclaimed.

While many did not take Fury’s comments seriously at first, a lot of doubters had their beliefs swayed today today courtesy of this video from @MTKGlobal.

As seen in the above clip, Tyson Fury is working alongside UFC middleweight contender Darren Till. ‘The Gypsy King’ was specifically trainings knees, elbows and sprawls in this recent session.

Fury has competed twice this year, defeating Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin by TKO and decision respectively. He is expected to rematch Deontay Wilder in the new year, this after their controversial draw from 2018.

Meanwhile, Darren Till is coming off a split decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum in his middleweight debut at UFC 244.

That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Gorilla’. The Liverpool native is now 18-2-1 in his MMA career.

What did you think of the knees and elbows being thrown by boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom November 19, 2019