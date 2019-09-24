Betting odds released for Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy

The betting odds have been released for the upcoming trilogy bout between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former champ Daniel Cormier.

The online sportsbook BetOnline released the odds for the fight. Check them out below.

Stipe Miocic -110

Daniel Cormier -110

In other words, the sportsbooks opened Miocic vs. Cormier as a Pick ’em fight, with each man opening at -110 odds. That means you would have to bet $110 to win $100 on either fighter.

At first glance these opening odds seem to be bang on considering the pair is 1-1 against each other, with each man knocking each other out in devastating fashion.

At UFC 226 in July 2018, Cormier knocked Miocic out in stunning fashion in the first round to become the new UFC heavyweight champion. In the rematch at UFC 241 in August 2019, Miocic knocked Cormier out in the fourth round to reclaim his belt. They were two of the best heavyweight fights in MMA history, and the trilogy is arguably the best MMA trilogy of all time.

Miocic (19-3) is one of the greatest heavyweights to ever step into the Octagon. He has a record of 13-3 in the UFC, with notable wins over Cormier, Francis Ngannou, Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum, Andrei Arlovski and Mark Hunt. That’s an incredible resume, and a second win over Cormier would likely push Miocic to GOAT status in the UFC heavyweight division.

Cormier (22-2, 1 NC) is 11-2, 1 NC in the UFC, with key victories over Miocic, Derrick Lewis, Anthony Johnson, Alexander Gustafsson, Anderson Silva and Dan Henderson. He’s one of the few two-division champions in UFC history and easily one of the greatest fighters ever. He says that this Miocic trilogy will be the final fight of his Hall of Fame worthy career.

There is no date scheduled for the trilogy fight just yet, however Cormier has mentioned that UFC 245 in December could be a date that works for him. Now let’s see what Miocic has to say.

Who wins the trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier?

