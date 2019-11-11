Team Jorge Masvidal responds to Nick Diaz

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Nick Diaz seemingly opened the door to a future fight with Jorge Masvidal. While he also claimed he has no interest in fighting again, he added that he took issue with some of Masvidal’s recent comments to his brother Nate, and hinted that he’d be willing to fight Masvidal inside AT&T Stadium for the right price.

“All I see is f*cking dollar signs right now,” Diaz said of Masvidal (via MMA News). “It’s not on me. You wanna talk about baptizing my younger brother, that’s on you. I never had nothing disrespectful to say, but you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother. So you’re already in a f*cked up position if you fight with me. You don’t f*cking talk about baptizing someone’s younger brother. That’s my baby brother, you don’t talk like that to nobody. So who rides on who’s side?

“You wanna say that? You wanna do that? You wanna walk? That’s on you,” Diaz added. “I can relate to you, that’s why I ain’t mad at you. But if you wanna walk, that’s on you.”

Shortly after the elder Diaz brother made this comment, First Round Management CEO Malki Kawa, Masvidal’s manager, teased an imminent response.

4:30 tune in to my ig account for the official response from @GamebredFighter in response to this interview https://t.co/EYCc5YQShC — malki kawa (@malkikawa) November 11, 2019

As advertised, that response came at 4:30 pm ET on Kawa’s Instagram account. It took the from of a slightly adjusted quote from Scarface. See it below:

“@gamebredfighter official response to nick diaz.” – Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa on Instagram.

Time will tell what comes of the feud between Jorge Masvidal and the Diaz brothers, but it is clearly not over yet.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/11/2019.