UFC 309 Results: Bo Nickal defeats Paul Craig (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 309 results, including the middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Paul Craig.

Bo Nickal, UFC

Nickal (6-0 MMA) last competed at April’s historic UFC 300 event, where he earned a second-round submission victory over Cody Brundage. The wrestling standout has gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in March of 2023.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (17-8-1 MMA) will enter the matchup with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The Scottish standout was most recently knocked out by Caio Borralho at UFC 301, and before that was submitted by Brendan Allen.

Round one of this middleweight contest begins and Bo Nickal quickly takes the center of the Octagon. He throws out a front kick to the body. Paul Craig is keeping his distance while circling along the outside. Nickal with a nice outside low kick. He lands another. Craig returns fire with a body kick. Nickal with a jab to the body and then a right hand over the top. Craig with a nice low kick in return. Another big overhand right from Bo Nickal. He seems very confident in his striking early. He lands a low kick. ‘Bearjew’ replies with a kick to the body. He unloads another. Bo returns fire with one of his own. A big left from Nickal hits the chest of the Scotsman. A low kick and then a left hand from Nickal. He goes to the body with a left. Craig swings and misses with a high kick. Good punches from both men in the pocket. Paul Craig with a nice body kick. Nickal with a left hand over the top. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Paul Craig lands a kick to the body. He attempts a high kick but it falls short. Bo Nickal with a leaping right hand that partially connects. Craig lands a body kick and then shares some words for his opponent. Another hard kick from the Scottish standout. Nickal with a big left to the body and then one over the top. That appeared to stun Craig. Nickal with another left to the body and then a big right behind it. The undefeated prospect continues to attack the body. Paul Craig answers with a hard body kick. Bo continues to go to the body with left hands. Craig meanwhile is sticking to the body kicks. ‘Bearjew’ misses with a front kick. Another nice left connects for Bo Nickal. We head to the third and final round.

Round three begins and Paul Craig comes out aggressively. He lands a nice low kick. Bo Nickal counters with a right hand and then a low kick of his own. A good left from Nickal. He feints a takedown and then swings and misses with another left hook attempt. Paul with an outside low kick. He lands another. A good jab and then another low kick from ‘Bearjew’. Nickal doubles up on his left jab. He lands a follow up low kick. Paul misses with a high kick. Nickal counters with a big left. That stunned Craig. Good body shots from Nickal, but he’s not throwing caution to the wind. Nickal rips the body with a left. Bo with a low kick and then a good right. He lands a left as the horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 309 Results: Bo Nickal def. Paul Craig by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Nickal fight next following his victory over Craig this evening in New York City?

