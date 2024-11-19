Bo Nickal voices disappointment at Daniel Cormier’s UFC 309 commentary

By Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024

UFC star Bo Nickal has voiced his disappointment at Daniel Cormier’s commentary during his fight at UFC 309 last weekend.

Daniel Cormier, Bo Nickal

On Saturday night, Bo Nickal defeated Paul Craig in a fairly one-sided decision victory. With that being said, many were left feeling a bit underwhelmed by the performance. Nickal kept the bout standing on the feet and although he seemed to hurt Craig on a few occasions, he wasn’t able to secure the finish.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya criticizes Bo Nickal for “boring fight” against Paul Craig at UFC 309

From an outsider’s perspective, it seemed as if Bo wanted to prove a point. He wanted to get three full rounds under his belt and showcase that he had the cardio and patience necessary to compete against more established talent.

However, the UFC 309 commentary team wasn’t particularly impressed – and Nickal noticed that.

Nickal unhappy with UFC 309 commentary

“When I watched the fight back, something that was a little disappointing was the commentary and just kinda hearing the way they were looking at the fight,” Nickal told Ariel Helwani. “It made me feel like they didn’t really know what was going on. Anybody that I’ve talked to, the people that I trust and shoot straight with me, they’re like ‘Dude, you shut that guy out, total domination, it was a flawless victory.”

“To hear things like ‘DC’ say, ‘Oh, he’s not ready for Khamzat’ — I think he was trying to be respectful, but also trying to like, I dunno, maybe set me down a peg,” Nickal continued. “It was just weird to hear. But I just feel like that people that I know, that are in my corner and would give me honest, genuine feedback, they’re very happy with the victory. I was very happy with the victory, so that’s what I really care about at the end of the day. But it was a little disappointing to hear some of those comments from people I respect a lot.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Who do you side with? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bo Nickal Daniel Cormier UFC

