Bo Nickal voices disappointment at Daniel Cormier’s UFC 309 commentary

UFC star Bo Nickal has voiced his disappointment at Daniel Cormier’s commentary during his fight at UFC 309 last weekend.

On Saturday night, Bo Nickal defeated Paul Craig in a fairly one-sided decision victory. With that being said, many were left feeling a bit underwhelmed by the performance. Nickal kept the bout standing on the feet and although he seemed to hurt Craig on a few occasions, he wasn’t able to secure the finish.

From an outsider’s perspective, it seemed as if Bo wanted to prove a point. He wanted to get three full rounds under his belt and showcase that he had the cardio and patience necessary to compete against more established talent.

However, the UFC 309 commentary team wasn’t particularly impressed – and Nickal noticed that.