Daniel Cormier explains why the UFC needs to upgrade Tom Aspinall to undisputed heavyweight champion

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes it’s time to make Tom Aspinall the undisputed heavyweight champion.

The British fighter notably returned opposite Sergei Pavlovich earlier this month at UFC 295. Famously, the fight itself only happened due to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic being canceled. As a result, Tom Aspinall stepped up on two weeks’ notice for the interim heavyweight title clash.

Ultimately, he won the title by first-round knockout. However, Tom Aspinall has been vocal about not stopping at the interim heavyweight title. In the weeks since his win, he’s called for the UFC to strip ‘Bones’ of the undisputed championship. That’s something that Daniel Cormier agrees with.

‘DC’ discussed the subject during a recent edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, Daniel Cormier explained that if Jon Jones is only willing to fight Stipe Miocic, which appears to be the case, he has to be stripped of the gold. According to the UFC commentator, Tom Aspinall is the man to lead the division forward, and the legends fight itself doesn’t even need gold involved.

“If Jones and Stipe are only going to fight each other, you can’t have Tom Aspinall defend the interim title.” Daniel Cormier stated on The MMA Hour earlier today. “Because Jones and Stipe don’t need the title to be on the line. They can just fight, and that’s enough! Call it for ‘The Greatest of All Time’, it doesn’t matter. Create a belt.”

He continued, “Tom Aspinall is the man who’s going to lead the heavyweight division for years to come. So yes, I believe he should be the undisputed champ. Jones is the undisputed champ, he earned it in the octagon by defeating Ciryl Gane. But if he’s only going to fight Stipe, and that’s in what, seven months? You put Tom Aspinall as the champ, and nobody would bat an eyelid.”

What do you make of these comments from Daniel Cormier? Do you agree?