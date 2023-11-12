Jon Jones reacts to Tom Aspinall knocking out Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295

Jon Jones has congratulated Tom Aspinall following his knockout victory over Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC 295 event.

Aspinall (14-3 MMA) squared off with Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) for the promotion’s interim heavyweight title this evening at Madison Square Garden. The bout was put together on short notice, this after reigning heavyweight champ Jon Jones was forced to withdraw from his slated title fight with Stipe Miocic after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in training.

Tom Aspinall was returning to action for the first time since headlining July’s UFC event in London, where he scored a 73-second stoppage victory over Marcin Tybura.

Meanwhile, Sergei Pavlovich had entered the bout sporting a six-fight winning streak, with all six of those victories coming by form of knockout / TKO. The Russian standout had earned finishes over Tai Tuivasa and Curtis Blaydes in his most previous efforts.

As many expected, tonight’s UFC 295 co-main event did not make it out of the opening round. Sergei Pavlovich landed a good right hand early that appeared to stun his British opponent, but Tom Aspinall quickly answered back with a huge punch of his own that sent the Russian crashing to the canvas. After a pair of follow up shots, Pavlovich was rendered unconscious and Aspinall became the new interim heavyweight champion (see that here).

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s blockbuster event, Jon Jones took to ‘X‘ where he congratulated Tom Aspinall on his awesome performance.

Tom congratulations on the interim heavyweight championship belt! That was an awesome performance! — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 12, 2023

Despite Aspinall capturing the interim title in spectacular fashion, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that the promotion still plans to have Jon Jones fight Stipe Miocic next.

‘Bones’ will likely not be able to compete until at least the summer of 2024, so it remains to be seen if Aspinall will receive another opponent before that bout takes place.