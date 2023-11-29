Brendan Allen slams former teammate ‘Stupid’ Ian Garry amid gym beef: “Selling your soul to the devil for money”

By Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen is frustrated by Ian Garry’s recent decisions.

Brendan Allen and Ian Garry

‘The Future’ is currently slated to face Vicente Luque at UFC 296 next month. While some might not be aware, it’s a welterweight clash between teammates. For the bout, Ian Garry has decided to leave Kill Cliff FC for the time being and later trained at Leon Edwards’ Team Renegade.

However, the Irish fighter was kicked out of that gym and is now in a war of words with several from his original gym. That would include UFC middleweight contender, Brendan Allen. During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, he took aim at Ian Garry’s recent comments and change in demeanor.

While Brendan Allen didn’t cite any specific incidents, Ian Garry has done a lot of trash-talking since joining the UFC in 2021. That seems to have bothered ‘All In’, as he slammed the young prospect. Furthermore, he alleged that there’s a video of the Irishman being knocked out at Kill Cliff FC.

RELATED: IAN GARRY REFLECTS ON NEAR-FIGHT WITH KHAMZAT CHIMAEV ALONGSIDE WIFE IN AN ELEVATOR: “HAVE A FIGHT WITH HIM”

Brendan Allen and Paul Craig

“I think it’s a **** move to be honest,” Brendan Allen stated when asked about Ian Garry’s upcoming fight with Vicente Luque. “I think it’s a really **** move to ask somehow or somehow it comes about that [you fight someone] you were training with. Vicente is one of the nicest guys ever he doesn’t talk about anybody, he barely even talks in the gym. You have to ask questions to get him to talk. But I don’t know, I just think Ian’s a little… I don’t know, that’s just my own personal feelings I’m not going to speak for anyone else in the gym.

He continued, “I think he’s wack. I think he’s young, I think he’s misled, I think he talks way too much…I think he’s going down the way where he’s a Colby Covington-type thing, it kind of sucks. He was a nice guy…. It’s hard to put it into words how stupid I think he is for doing those things. But again, it’s exactly the same scenario, selling your soul to the devil for money. That’s what he’s doing.”

What do you make of these comments about Ian Garry? Do you agree with Brendan Allen?

Brendan Allen Ian Garry UFC

