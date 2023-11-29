Jon Jones praises Mikey Musumeci for shining spotlight on mental health: “Officially call myself a fan”

Mikey Musumeci has recently added another fan to his impressive list of admirers, and it’s none other than Jon Jones.

This unexpected interaction between the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu virtuoso and one of MMA’s greatest athletes has taken the sports world by storm, further solidifying Musumeci’s impact beyond the mats.

In a recent Instagram post, Musumeci bared his soul. He recounted the personal struggle with mental health that he has faced over the last couple of years.

It was this raw and honest account that seemingly struck a chord with Jones, prompting the future MMA Hall of Famer to express his appreciation for Musumeci’s candor.

“Yeah, I can officially call myself a fan,” Jones wrote in the comment section.

This isn’t the first time Musumeci has garnered attention from a notable figure. It’s worth recalling that Meta mogul Mark Zuckerberg put in some rounds with “Darth Rigatoni” in a private training session.

Musumeci is hailed as one of the best grapplers in the world today. He holds the distinction of being the first American to achieve the feat of winning more than one IBJJF World Title as a black belt.

In 2022, Musumeci took a bold step by directing his career path toward ONE Championship. He made history in the same year, becoming the inaugural ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion.