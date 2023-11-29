Jon Jones praises Mikey Musumeci for shining spotlight on mental health: “Officially call myself a fan”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 29, 2023

Mikey Musumeci has recently added another fan to his impressive list of admirers, and it’s none other than Jon Jones.

Mikey Musumeci

This unexpected interaction between the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu virtuoso and one of MMA’s greatest athletes has taken the sports world by storm, further solidifying Musumeci’s impact beyond the mats.

In a recent Instagram post, Musumeci bared his soul. He recounted the personal struggle with mental health that he has faced over the last couple of years.

It was this raw and honest account that seemingly struck a chord with Jones, prompting the future MMA Hall of Famer to express his appreciation for Musumeci’s candor.

“Yeah, I can officially call myself a fan,” Jones wrote in the comment section.

This isn’t the first time Musumeci has garnered attention from a notable figure. It’s worth recalling that Meta mogul Mark Zuckerberg put in some rounds with “Darth Rigatoni” in a private training session.

Musumeci is hailed as one of the best grapplers in the world today. He holds the distinction of being the first American to achieve the feat of winning more than one IBJJF World Title as a black belt.

In 2022, Musumeci took a bold step by directing his career path toward ONE Championship. He made history in the same year, becoming the inaugural ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion.

Mikey Musumeci advocates for mental health awareness

Beyond his achievements as an athlete, Mikey Musumeci has emerged as a vocal advocate for mental health awareness.

In recent years, he has candidly shared his own struggles with depression and anxiety. In fact, he emphasized the importance of addressing these issues as the first step toward healing.

“I have been broken; I have been weak; I have felt like quitting and giving up, yet I stand here achieving things I thought were impossible. No matter how uncomfortable we feel, no matter how much pain we are going through, we can overcome it,” he said before his bout at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video this past August.

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

Bellator executive Mike Kogan claims ONE Championship is about to go out of business: “These people scammed everybody”

Susan Cox - November 28, 2023
Felipe Lobo
ONE Championship

Felipe Lobo aims to KO Saemapetch once again at ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 27, 2023

Felipe Lobo has one goal in mind when he returns to the ring on December 8 — to knock out Saemapetch Fairtex once again.

Thongpoon PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Thongpoon PK Saenchai gears up for U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 27, 2023

Thongpoon PK Saenchai has the opportunity of a lifetime to showcase his extraordinary talent in front of a live U.S. primetime audience at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this December 8.

Kwon Won Il
ONE Championship

Kwon Won Il to lock horns with Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 27, 2023

ONE Championship will kick off 2024 with a bang on Amazon’s Prime Video, featuring a potential barnburner between Kwon Won Il and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

Superlek Kiatmoo9
ONE Championship

Superlek Kiatmoo9 to defend flyweight kickboxing strap against Elias Mahmoudi in ONE Fight Night 18 headliner

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 24, 2023

ONE Championship has set the stage for an epic clash between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Elias Mahmoudi to headline its first U.S. primetime show of 2024.

John Lineker

Former MMA world champ John Lineker to face dangerous Liam Harrison under Muay Thai rules

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 23, 2023
Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship, Olympics, MMA, GAMMA
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong reveals that ONE Championship is poised for record-breaking numbers in 2024

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 23, 2023

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expressed unwavering confidence in the company’s financial future.

Jacob Smith
ONE Championship

Jacob Smith chasing $50K bonus at ONE Fight Night 15: ‘I’m coming for that 50 bags’

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 23, 2023

Jacob Smith harbors a desire to win his upcoming bout in the most rewarding way possible.

Roman Kryklia
ONE Championship

Roman Kryklia battles Alex Roberts for inaugural heavyweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 21, 2023

History will go down on December 8 when Roman Kryklia takes on Alex Roberts for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong shakes up MMA world: "ONE is getting ready to take over"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 21, 2023

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has confirmed the promotion’s plans to kick off the first quarter of 2024 with three premium events.