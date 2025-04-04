Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje will be next: “That’s a big name fight”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje is likely next.

The UFC lightweight champion last appeared in the octagon in January. While Islam Makhachev was initially slated to face Arman Tsarukyan in Los Angeles, the Armenian was forced out on weigh-in day. As a result, the Russian wound up facing short-notice replacement Renato Moicano. Ultimately, it took just one round for Makhachev to score a submission win over ‘Money Moicano’.

Over the last few months, Islam Makhachev has repeatedly been linked to Ilia Topuria. ‘El Matador’ famously vacated his UFC featherweight title in February to prepare for a lightweight move. However, Makhachev reportedly rejected an offer to face Topuria earlier this year, citing his lack of experience at 155 pounds.

With no opponent set for the UFC lightweight champion, Daniel Cormier believes he knows what’s next. Speaking in a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, ‘DC’ stated that Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje is what will likely be next at 155 pounds. For what it’s worth, ‘The Highlight’ is fresh off his return to the octagon.

At UFC 313 last month, the hard-hitting former interim champion earned a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev. Following the bout, Justin Gaethje called for a long-shot title shot against Islam Makhachev. While Daniel Cormier is aware that the champion has many possible challengers, he also believes a fight with ‘The Highlight’ is the biggest one possible.

“I get it, it would be warranted [to give Ilia Topuria a title shot] because there is no clear number one contender.” Daniel Cormier stated, regarding Islam Makhachev’s next fight. “Renato Moicano just fought for the belt. The clear number one contender is Arman Tsarukyan, but if Arman Tsarukyan is not next, Charles Oliveria is another guy who has won fights. He beat Michael Chandler, and was supposed to fight for the belt before fighting Arman… So there are guys.”

He continued, “… I honestly believe that’s who’s going to fight for the belt, [Justin] Gaethje. It’s going to be Gaethje. That’s, if I’m team Makhachev, I’m asking for Gaethje. That’s a big name fight, that’s a guy who carries a lot of name recognition. I think that’s going to be the fight, if I’m being honest with you.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC commentator Daniel Cormier? Do you want to see Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje?