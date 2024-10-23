Chael Sonnen questions Colby Covington’s UFC return after recent movie, business offers

By Curtis Calhoun - October 23, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen spent some time with Colby Covington in Florida and wonders if the three-time title challenger will compete in the Octagon again.

Chael Sonnen, Colby Covington

Covington hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296 last year. He was briefly linked to a return at UFC 303 against Ian Machado Garry.

Many have questioned what’s next for Covington and his career after a third welterweight title loss. Sonnen, a close friend and colleague of Covington’s, says the brash UFC star is building an eventful exit strategy.

Chael Sonnen: Colby Covington approached with movie, business offers as UFC career stalls

In a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Sonnen weighed in on Covington’s fighting future.

“I’m in Florida, and I’ve never seen Colby look so good,” Sonnen said of Covington. “I’ve never seen his smile glow the way it did, his eyes as happy as they were…I don’t know if he’s ever going to fight again, just by seeing him and not asking about anything…it’s tough for me to explain to you how good he looked, in terms of being happy, in terms of being relaxed, his humor…

“We’re at an event and he gets pinned down in the corner,” Sonnen continued. “I heard one guy go up and pitch Colby on a role in a movie, another guy pitched him on publically traded companies and they wanted him to be a spokesman…He couldn’t move, all kinds of people coming up. And Colby looked happy, he didn’t look annoyed, he put out. Shaking hands, exchanging business cards, or taking theirs. He was interested in some of the things they were bringing up, doing the movie, just for example. After seeing that night and seeing how beloved Colby is here in Florida, and the networking that he’s done and the position/standing he holds, he does have options. He doesn’t have to [fight]…Colby has plenty of other things he can go do.”

Covington has defeated the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Rafael dos Anjos, and Tyron Woodley during his UFC tenure.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

