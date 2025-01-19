UFC 311 Results: Islam Makhachev stops Renato Moicano (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 311 results, including the main event lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Renato Moicano.

Makhachev (26-1 MMA) was originally slated to square off with Arman Tsarukyan in tonight’s main event. However, the Armenian was forced to withdraw from the contest on Friday morning due to injury.

Islam Makhachev will be looking to earn his fourth consecutive title defense this evening. The Russian standout is coming off stoppage wins over Dustin Poirier and Alexander Volkanovski in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Renato Moicano (20-5-1 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title bout sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Benoit Saint Denis this past September in Paris.

Round one of the UFC 311 main event begins and Renato Moicano comes forward and lands a low kick. He follows that up with a 1-2. Islam Makhachev misses with a high kick. Moicano warned about eye pokes by referee Herb Dean. Islam with a kick to the body. A big right hand lands for ‘Money Moicano’. That appeared to stun the champ. Makhachev shoots in for a takedown. He gets it. Two minutes remain in the opening round. The crowd boos as Islam passes to half guard. He moves for a d’arce choke. This appears to be deep. It is all over. Moicano is forced to tap.

Official UFC 311 Results: Islam Makhachev def. Renato Moicano via submission (d’arce choke) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Makhachev fight next following his submission victory over Moicano this evening in California?