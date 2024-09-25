UFC CEO Dana White opens up on plans to enter the world of Boxing: “I’m coming in guns blazing”

By Harry Kettle - September 25, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has explained why he believes now is the right time for him to enter the world of pro boxing.

Dana White

For the longest time, Dana White has been teasing a move into the world of boxing. It’s where his combat sports passion first really began before he eventually made his way over to mixed martial arts. Now, after years of pondering a venture over, it seems as if he’s going to be dipping his toe in the water.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley reacts to Dana White’s boxing plans, makes new boxing callout: “That’s f***ing exciting!”

Of course, the question has been asked: why now? It comes more than seven years on from the Mayweather vs McGregor pay-per-view extravaganza, with Zuffa Boxing being tipped to come next.

In a recent media scrum, White addressed these questions.

White opens up on boxing plans

“Every time I get on the phone with these guys, I go, ‘Am I out of my f*cking mind?’” White told reporters, including MMA Junkie, after Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series 73. “It’s just… But I think obviously now is the time, or I would’ve done it (in 2017). I was kicking around. I was even talking about Anthony Joshua at one time and stuff like that. I’m glad I pumped the brakes and we waited. Everything is about timing. Is now the time? We’re going to find out.”

“I have a plan,” White said. “I’m going to implement that plan and we’ll see how that works. … People have been talking about the demise of boxing for 30 years and we’re still here talking about boxing right now. I have always had an idea of how I thought it should be done. I don’t know if that’s possible, but we’re going to find out. I’m coming in guns blazing.”

“I’m sure you can assume the people I would not be working with,” White added. “I don’t think you have to be a f*cking genius to figure that one out.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What is your prediction for how this will play out? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Dana White

Related

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson vows to end the Jake Paul show on November 15 in Texas: “I started him, and I’m gonna finish him”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2024
Dana White, UFC 303
UFC

Dana White reacts after 8-1 underdog scores wild upset finish on Contender Series: “I love this sh*t”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has reacted to an 8/1 underdog scoring a big upset victory on the Contender Series.

Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua's promoter clarifies boxer's future after Daniel Dubois loss, rules out retirement

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2024

Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua isn’t planning on hanging up the gloves anytime soon despite suffering one of the most brutal losses of his career.

Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson might choose to fight high against Jake Paul in boxing return: "That's a possibility!"

Josh Evanoff - September 24, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson could be high on more than just life when he faces Jake Paul in November.

Dana White, Mike Tyson
Dana White

Boxing legend Mike Tyson endorses Dana White's boxing plans, calls him the "Best thing" for the sport

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024

Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson believes UFC CEO Dana White could potentially change boxing forever if he fully commits to investing in the sport.

Sean O'Malley, Dana White

Sean O'Malley reacts to Dana White's boxing plans, makes new boxing callout: "That's f***ing exciting!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024
Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua breaks his silence following knockout loss to Daniel Dubois: "I have a lot more to bring to the game"

Josh Evanoff - September 23, 2024

Former boxing champion Anthony Joshua has no plans of retiring following his loss to Daniel Dubois.

Sean O'Malley, Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Devin Haney offers to face Sean O'Malley in boxing after 'Sugar' calls for MMA fight: "Making real money"

Josh Evanoff - September 23, 2024

It appears that boxing star Devin Haney is willing to face Sean O’Malley, but only in the ring.

Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Conor McGregor dismisses the idea that Anthony Joshua should retire following KO loss to Daniel Dubois: “Of course he can come back”

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has dismissed the idea that Anthony Joshua should retire after his loss to Daniel Dubois.

Anthony Joshua knocked down by Daniel Dubois
Boxing News

Terence Crawford unsure if Anthony Joshua can recover from devastating KO loss to Daniel Dubois

Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

Junior middleweight champion Terence Crawford doesn’t know if Anthony Joshua has another rally in his bones.