UFC CEO Dana White opens up on plans to enter the world of Boxing: “I’m coming in guns blazing”

UFC CEO Dana White has explained why he believes now is the right time for him to enter the world of pro boxing.

For the longest time, Dana White has been teasing a move into the world of boxing. It’s where his combat sports passion first really began before he eventually made his way over to mixed martial arts. Now, after years of pondering a venture over, it seems as if he’s going to be dipping his toe in the water.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley reacts to Dana White’s boxing plans, makes new boxing callout: “That’s f***ing exciting!”

Of course, the question has been asked: why now? It comes more than seven years on from the Mayweather vs McGregor pay-per-view extravaganza, with Zuffa Boxing being tipped to come next.

In a recent media scrum, White addressed these questions.