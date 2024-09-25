UFC CEO Dana White opens up on plans to enter the world of Boxing: “I’m coming in guns blazing”
UFC CEO Dana White has explained why he believes now is the right time for him to enter the world of pro boxing.
For the longest time, Dana White has been teasing a move into the world of boxing. It’s where his combat sports passion first really began before he eventually made his way over to mixed martial arts. Now, after years of pondering a venture over, it seems as if he’s going to be dipping his toe in the water.
Of course, the question has been asked: why now? It comes more than seven years on from the Mayweather vs McGregor pay-per-view extravaganza, with Zuffa Boxing being tipped to come next.
In a recent media scrum, White addressed these questions.
Dana White is "coming in guns blazing" to the world of boxing promotion.
"People have been talking about the demise of boxing for 30 years, and we're still talking about boxing right now. I have always had an idea of how it should be done." pic.twitter.com/fvojqJgq0o
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 25, 2024
White opens up on boxing plans
“Every time I get on the phone with these guys, I go, ‘Am I out of my f*cking mind?’” White told reporters, including MMA Junkie, after Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series 73. “It’s just… But I think obviously now is the time, or I would’ve done it (in 2017). I was kicking around. I was even talking about Anthony Joshua at one time and stuff like that. I’m glad I pumped the brakes and we waited. Everything is about timing. Is now the time? We’re going to find out.”
“I have a plan,” White said. “I’m going to implement that plan and we’ll see how that works. … People have been talking about the demise of boxing for 30 years and we’re still here talking about boxing right now. I have always had an idea of how I thought it should be done. I don’t know if that’s possible, but we’re going to find out. I’m coming in guns blazing.”
“I’m sure you can assume the people I would not be working with,” White added. “I don’t think you have to be a f*cking genius to figure that one out.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
