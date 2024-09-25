Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier believe now is the time for UFC champion Islam Makhachev to do a heel turn: “I think that’s the move”
Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier believe now is the time for Islam Makhachev to take on a more villainous persona.
Islam Makhachev is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and he has earned that title. He defeated Charles Oliveira to capture the strap before going on to defend it against the likes of Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier.
Along the way, he’s gained many fans as a result of his fun, entertaining fight style. However, he also still has plenty of haters.
During a recent episode of their show, Sonnen and Cormier explained why they believe he needs to lean into that and really play up the role of the ‘heel’.
Sonnen and Cormier plan out Makhachev’s next move
“That guy is so charismatic, and he is so secretly funny,” Sonnen said on “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Daniel Cormier. “If he was to do a heel turn, I mean, come on. He said one of the great heel lines ever. He said a whole bunch of professors should be taking their black belts back from guys.
“Like that angle and that is blasphemy in this sport, and nobody even knows got it. It was like this G-rated line. He didn’t use profanity. He didn’t yell. When he said it, he said it nicely. That is a heel move! What if he did a whole bit on that?”
“I think that’s the move for Islam,” Cormier said. “He needs to get you and I to write him promos. We should write him promos. We write promos telling how much better he is than everyone. I would make him tell everybody that they don’t deserve to be in there with him, and he’s just going to lord over this division until he decides to retire.”
