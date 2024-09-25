Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier believe now is the time for UFC champion Islam Makhachev to do a heel turn: “I think that’s the move”

Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier believe now is the time for Islam Makhachev to take on a more villainous persona.

Islam Makhachev is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and he has earned that title. He defeated Charles Oliveira to capture the strap before going on to defend it against the likes of Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier.

Along the way, he’s gained many fans as a result of his fun, entertaining fight style. However, he also still has plenty of haters.

During a recent episode of their show, Sonnen and Cormier explained why they believe he needs to lean into that and really play up the role of the ‘heel’.