Dana White announces two title fights for UFC 316, including Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2

UFC 316 will be headlined by Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2, Dana White revealed earlier today.

Earlier today, the UFC CEO took to social media to announce several new fights. Sadly, the Fight Night slated for Kansas City later this month has a new main event, following an injury to Jamahal Hill. As a result, ‘Sweet Dreams’ is out of his slated fight against Khalil Rountree Jr., and the bout has been replaced by Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates. However, that welterweight headliner wasn’t the only bout announced earlier today.

At UFC 316 on June 7th in New Jersey, Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley will again clash. ‘The Machine’ was last seen in the cage in February, earning a unanimous decision win over Umar Nurmagomedov. Now, the bantamweight champion will turn his attention to a familiar foe in the form of ‘Sugar’. Last September, in the main event of Noche UFC, Dvalishvili earned a unanimous decision win over O’Malley to capture the gold.

However, that won’t be the only UFC title on the line in June. The co-main event will feature the return of women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena. ‘The Venezuelan Vizen’ famously reclaimed the gold last October, with a controversial split-decision victory over Raquel Pennington. For her first title defense, Pena will meet the red-hot Kayla Harrison.

The Judoka famously joined the organization last year, leaving the PFL after years of success. In her debut last April, Kayla Harrison dominated the former champion en route to a second-round stoppage win. Last October, she earned a unanimous decision victory over Ketlen Vieira to earn a title shot. While there was some talk of an interim title, Harrison will now finally meet Julianna Pena in June.

The UFC’s trip to New Jersey this summer is still largely being built out. However, here’s how the card stands as of now:

UFC Bantamweight Championship bout: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship bout: Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison

Bantamweight bout: Marlon Vera vs. Mario Bautista

Flyweight bout: Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Joshua Van

What do you make of these fight announcements from Dana White? Who do you have winning in the main event of UFC 316? Merab Dvalishvili or Sean O’Malley?