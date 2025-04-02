Dana White announces new multiyear partnership between UFC and Meta: “New fighter rankings system”

By Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has announced a new multiyear partnership with Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

Dana White, Mark Zuckerberg

Earlier this year, the 55-year-old fight promoter suddenly joined Meta’s Board of Directors. At the time, there weren’t a lot of details about what, if anything, would be changing with Dana White joining the company. However, the two companies have now already signed a deal to work together. Earlier today, White took to social media to announce Meta’s new contract with the UFC.

According to a press release issued following the video, the deal will see the tech giant “leverage its leading technologies to deliver unprecedented engagement with hundreds of millions of UFC fans.” In the aforementioned press release, Dana White and Mark Zuckerberg commented on the new partnership.

“I’ve had a lot of great partners over the years that have helped us grow this sport, but Mark and his team at Meta are going to do things that will blow away UFC fans,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White in the statement. “Meta has the greatest minds in tech and they are going to take fan engagement to the next level. We’ve already started to work on some innovations with Meta around a new fighter rankings system that I’ll be sharing soon. The next few years will be an absolute game changer for fans of this sport.”

Dana White announces major multiyear partnership between Meta and the UFC

“I love this sport and I’m looking forward to working with the UFC to let fans experience it in new ways,” Mark Zuckerberg added in the statement, Founder and CEO at Meta.

In the video posted to social media, Dana White hinted at the use of Meta AI to overhaul UFC rankings. If that comes to fruition, it’s something that the promoter has wanted to do for a while now. Speaking in an interview with TNT Sports last October, White hinted at working with Meta to solve the rankings issue.

“I could go on and on and on [about the UFC rankings] but I won’t,” Dana White stated last year. “We literally had meetings this week to work on it. I actually talked to Mark Zuckerberg, too, about AI, so yeah. I’m totally going to fix the rankings. We’re going to make a lot of strong moves here coming into 2025.”

What do you make of these comments from Dana White and Mark Zuckerberg? What are your thoughts on the UFC’s new partnership with Meta?

