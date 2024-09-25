Alexis Nicolas looks to extend reign beyond ONE Fight Night 25: “I’m the king” 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 25, 2024

ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video represents a significant chapter in Alexis Nicolas’ quest to build his own empire.  

Alexis Nicolas

The ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion defends his throne for the first time in a rematch with Regian Eersel. This matchup headlines the aforementioned U.S. primetime event. It airs live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 4.

At just 26 years old, he has already established himself as one of the planet’s top strikers, adorned with 26 pounds of gold around his waist.  

However, “Barboza” understands that this is merely the beginning of his journey. 

“Now, a lot of people know me and recognize me in the street. My mother is so proud of me, but she knows that I have to stay focused. She told me I have to stay focused,” he said. 

“Now I’m the king, and everybody wants to take the crown, so I have to stay focused. Make more money, build my empire, and fight, fight, fight.” 

But his ambitions extend beyond the confines of the ring.  

The unbeaten Frenchman dreams of becoming a bona fide superstar. In fact, he wants to use his platform to elevate the sport of kickboxing to new heights.

“I have to become a superstar in France and in all the world. Now, I am in France, but I want to do the same thing in Thailand, all over the world, in the U.S,” he said. 

“So I have to fight, and I have to show that kickboxing is a very good sport and make everybody want to do kickboxing, so I have to speak better English. It’s a very good thing because now I’m recognized.” 

Alexis Nicolas wishes to headline ONE card in France  

Alexis Nicolas embraces the weight of his responsibilities as a representative of French combat sports. 

He envisions a future where he can bring ONE Championship to his homeland, inspiring a new generation of talents. 

“My dream is to bring ONE Championship to France,” he said. “To bring ONE Championship to France, it’s a big dream for me, and if I can put it on my shoulders, I want to.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

