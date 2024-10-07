Donn Davis responds to Dana White, proposes $8 million bet involving Kayla Harrison: “Winner takes all”

PFL founder Donn Davis wants to make a deal with Dana White involving Kayla Harrison.

The former two-time PFL tournament winner returned to the cage at UFC 307 on Saturday. On the main card, Kayla Harrison faced Ketlen Vieira in a women’s bantamweight title eliminator. While the contest wasn’t as dominant as her debut in April, the judoka still emerged with a unanimous decision victory.

Post-fight, Dana White had some choice words for Donn Davis in the UFC 307 press conference. Prior to Kayla Harrison’s return, the PFL shared a video on social media showcasing the Olympian’s one career loss against Larissa Pacheco in 2022. White stated that Davis and company are “drowning”, and wasting tons of money in their fight against the UFC.

Well, it hasn’t taken long for the PFL founder to respond. Taking to social media following UFC 307, Donn Davis proposed a co-promotion with Dana White. The promoter added that they would book Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison, as well as Larissa Pacheco vs. Julianna Pena. $2 million to each fighter, and the losing company pays it all.

RELATED: KAYLA HARRISON REVEALS SHE WAS HOSPITALIZED BEFORE UFC 307 FIGHT WEEK: “THERE WERE A LOT OF THINGS THAT HAPPENED”

It is clear from UFC 306 that @PFLMMA female division would crush @UFC I am so confident … winner take all PFL: Cyborg + Pacheco

UFC: Harrison + Pena $2m to each fighter … losing company pays $8m total fighter purses #PFL #UFC #MMA #DanaScared — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) October 6, 2024

PFL founder Donn Davis responds to Dana White following UFC 307 comments

As of now, Dana White hasn’t responded to Donn Davis, and it’s unlikely he will. While the UFC has co-promoted in the past, the company hasn’t shown any interest in doing so in two decades. Furthermore, White has repeatedly shot down the idea of working with the PFL specifically in recent months.

For what it’s worth, Donn Davis has his own things to focus on right now. Later this month in Saudi Arabia, the PFL will hold their biggest card to date. In the main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will make his promotional debut against Renan Ferreira.

Meanwhile, Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco are set to clash in the co-main event. With an undercard featuring the likes of A.J. McKee vs. Paul Hughes and Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards, Donn Davis is hoping to get one win over the UFC and Dana White.

What do you make of these comments from Donn Davis? Do you think Dana White will ever work with the PFL?