Sean O’Malley provides update after surgery, plans to come back sooner than expected: “I feel great”

Sean O’Malley hints at potentially returning in March

“Everyone is like, ‘Hey, don’t come back too soon.’ I’m coming back the right amount of soon. I want to be back ASAP. I want to get these fights in while I’m still young enough. I turn 30 this month. I want to recover, do everything right, but I want to get back in there April, May, June latest. I think I can be back before that. March even would be crazy, but who knows? I’m just going with the flow, day by day,” O’Malley added.

It is good news for the UFC to have Sean O’Malley return so soon. ‘Suga’ is a massive star and having him back on a pay-per-view will help sell the card, as O’Malley is looking to get back on track after losing his bantamweight title. Who O’Malley fights in his return is uncertain, but ‘Suga’ will likely get a big name next as he remains in the title picture.

O’Malley is 18-2 and one NC as a pro. Before the loss to Dvalishvili, he beat Marlon Vera by decision to defend his title for the first time. He won the belt with a second-round TKO win over Aljamain Sterling.