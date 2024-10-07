Sean O’Malley provides update after surgery, plans to come back sooner than expected: “I feel great”

By Cole Shelton - October 7, 2024

Sean O’Malley is expecting his layoff to be a lot shorter than originally planned.

Sean O'Malley

Following O’Malley suffering a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili to lose his bantamweight title, he revealed he would be having surgery. The plan for O’Malley was to take several months off and look to return sometime next summer. However, after undergoing surgery on Thursday, ‘Suga’ says he feels great and plans on coming back much sooner.

“Got surgery Thursday. Today is Saturday, it’s been f*****G two days. I feel f*****g great, I feel great. I’m going to come back better than ever. I’ll be back next week to sparring. No, I do think I am going to do everything right. I’m going to recover as fast as I possibly can, and I’m going to get back,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel.

Sean O’Malley hints at potentially returning in March

“Everyone is like, ‘Hey, don’t come back too soon.’ I’m coming back the right amount of soon. I want to be back ASAP. I want to get these fights in while I’m still young enough. I turn 30 this month. I want to recover, do everything right, but I want to get back in there April, May, June latest. I think I can be back before that. March even would be crazy, but who knows? I’m just going with the flow, day by day,” O’Malley added.

It is good news for the UFC to have Sean O’Malley return so soon. ‘Suga’ is a massive star and having him back on a pay-per-view will help sell the card, as O’Malley is looking to get back on track after losing his bantamweight title. Who O’Malley fights in his return is uncertain, but ‘Suga’ will likely get a big name next as he remains in the title picture.

O’Malley is 18-2 and one NC as a pro. Before the loss to Dvalishvili, he beat Marlon Vera by decision to defend his title for the first time. He won the belt with a second-round TKO win over Aljamain Sterling.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Sean O'Malley UFC

