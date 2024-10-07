Kamaru Usman responds to Joaquin Buckley’s UFC 307 callout and KO prediction: “Take a number!”

Kamaru Usman reacts to Joaquin Buckley’s bold callout at UFC 307

In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo, Usman responded to Buckley’s post-fight callout.

“Take a number,” Usman replied. “Take a number and get in line. I believe he’s probably, what, the 10th or 11th guy? I don’t know how many guys have called me out. It is what it is, it’s obviously like Daniel Cormier said, it’s a more reasonable callout for him. Because he is on a streak, and he’s been doing good work inside there. I believe he was losing that fight, and it was a way to be relentless and find a shot to get that finish…

“Hats off to him, he did a great job. If that’s the fight, then that’s the fight. If it’s not, it’s not. Obviously, right now I’m working on myself and trying to get myself back, because I fought injured for so long to where I achieved all the things that I achieved. But at some point, it does catch up to you, and you have to sit down and correct those mistakes. But like I said, I ain’t going nowhere, I’m still here! And eventually I’m going to get in there and show the people that I am, once again, the king.”

Usman hasn’t competed since a middleweight loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. Since then, Buckley has earned welterweight wins over Vicente Luque, Nursulton Ruziboev, and Thompson.