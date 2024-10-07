Kayla Harrison opens up on her decision win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307: “It just wasn’t the performance I was hoping for”

UFC star Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on her decision victory over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307 last weekend.

On Saturday night, Kayla Harrison defeated Ketlen Vieira via unanimous decision in Salt Lake City. While she may not have gotten the finish, the former PFL sensation did manage to carve out another solid win – likely setting herself up for a crack at the UFC women’s bantamweight championship in the process.

As is often the case, Kayla was clearly relieved to get her hand raised in Utah. With that being said, it was immediately obvious that she wasn’t overly pleased with her performance.

She reiterated that during a post-fight interview backstage with Megan Olivi.