Kayla Harrison opens up on her decision win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307: “It just wasn’t the performance I was hoping for”
UFC star Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on her decision victory over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307 last weekend.
On Saturday night, Kayla Harrison defeated Ketlen Vieira via unanimous decision in Salt Lake City. While she may not have gotten the finish, the former PFL sensation did manage to carve out another solid win – likely setting herself up for a crack at the UFC women’s bantamweight championship in the process.
As is often the case, Kayla was clearly relieved to get her hand raised in Utah. With that being said, it was immediately obvious that she wasn’t overly pleased with her performance.
She reiterated that during a post-fight interview backstage with Megan Olivi.
Harrison voices frustration
“It just wasn’t the performance I was hoping for,” she told ESPN’s Megan Olivi. “I just felt a little flat tonight. Couldn’t string some stuff together. A little bit frustrated with my performance. You know, my team makes a lot of sacrifices. Everyone really puts in a lot of effort in order for me to to be here. So I just I feel like I let them down a little bit.”
“It more just being able to just kinda opening up and unleashing,” she said on what wasn’t working. “For whatever reason, I wasn’t able to do that tonight as much as I want to. I know I’m my own harshest critic, but I have to be the best on my worst day.”
While not confirmed, Harrison is expected to challenge Julianna Pena for the belt in her next fight.
