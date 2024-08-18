UFC 305 Bonus Report: Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot earn FOTN

By Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

The Octagon returned to Perth, Australia, for tonight’s UFC 305 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC

The highly anticipated middleweight title fight proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Round one was super close, but Dricus Du Plessis came out and got the better of Izzy in the second frame. Israel Adesanya turned the tide in his favor in round three and seemed to have ‘DDP’ tired and in trouble in the early stages of Round 4. However, DDP landed a big shot and was able to drop the former champion and promptly jumped on him and sunk in a fight-ending rear-naked choke (see that here).

UFC 305 was co-headlined by a key men’s flyweight matchup featuring Steve Erceg taking on Kai Kara-France. The bout resulted in a return to glory for Kai Kara-France. ‘Don’t Blink’ was able to drop Steve Erceg on two occasions in the late stages of Round 1, the second of which had ‘Astro Boy’ in all sorts of trouble. Kai immediately followed up with some violent ground and pound which prompted the referee to step in and call a stop to the contest (see that here).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC 305, Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC, Results

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 305 main card. ‘The Hangman’ ultimately won the contest by split decision.

Performance of the night: Kai Kara-France earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Steve Erceg.

Performance of the night: Carlos Prates pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round knockout victory over Li Jingliang (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 305 event in Perth? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dan Hooker Mateusz Gamrot UFC UFC 305

Related

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC

Alex Pereira announces he will return to middleweight after Dricus Du Plessis defends the title at UFC 305

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, Israel Adesanya, Pros react, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Pros react after Dricus Du Plessis submits Israel Adesanya at UFC 305

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 305 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Dricus Du Plessis taking on Israel Adesanya.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
Israel Adesanya

UFC 305 Results: Dricus Du Plessis stops Israel Adesanya (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 305 results, including the main event title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya.

Kai Kara-France, UFC 305, Results, UFC, Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

Pros react after Kai Kara-France TKO's Steve Erceg at UFC 305

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 305 event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout featuring Steve Erceg taking on Kai Kara-France.

Kai-Kara-France
Steve Erceg

UFC 305 Results: Kai Kara-France KO's Steve Erceg (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 305 results, including the flyweight co-main event between Steve Erceg and Kai Kara-France.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Results, UFC

UFC 305 Results: Dan Hooker defeats Mateusz Gamrot (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024
Jairzinho-Rozenstruik
Tai Tuivasa

Pros react after Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Tai Tuivasa at UFC 305

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 305 main card featured a highly anticipated heavyweight showdown between Tai Tuivasa and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Tai Tuivasa

UFC 305 Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Tai Tuivasa (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 305 results, including the heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

UFC 305, Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC, Results
Israel Adesanya

UFC 305: ‘Du Plessis vs. Adesanya’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

The Octagon returns to Perth, Australia, for tonight’s UFC 305 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya crying
Jon Anik

Jon Anik isn't concerned by Israel Adesanya getting emotional at UFC 305 press conference

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2024

UFC commentator Jon Anik isn’t concerned by Israel Adesanya getting emotional at this week’s UFC 305 press conference.