UFC 305 Bonus Report: Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot earn FOTN

The Octagon returned to Perth, Australia, for tonight’s UFC 305 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.

The highly anticipated middleweight title fight proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Round one was super close, but Dricus Du Plessis came out and got the better of Izzy in the second frame. Israel Adesanya turned the tide in his favor in round three and seemed to have ‘DDP’ tired and in trouble in the early stages of Round 4. However, DDP landed a big shot and was able to drop the former champion and promptly jumped on him and sunk in a fight-ending rear-naked choke (see that here).

UFC 305 was co-headlined by a key men’s flyweight matchup featuring Steve Erceg taking on Kai Kara-France. The bout resulted in a return to glory for Kai Kara-France. ‘Don’t Blink’ was able to drop Steve Erceg on two occasions in the late stages of Round 1, the second of which had ‘Astro Boy’ in all sorts of trouble. Kai immediately followed up with some violent ground and pound which prompted the referee to step in and call a stop to the contest (see that here).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 305 main card. ‘The Hangman’ ultimately won the contest by split decision.

Performance of the night: Kai Kara-France earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Steve Erceg.

Performance of the night: Carlos Prates pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round knockout victory over Li Jingliang (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 305 event in Perth? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!