Cris Cyborg gives career update: “Financially, I can retire”

Cris “Cyborg” Justino is at a crossroads.

The former UFC women’s featherweight champion and current Bellator featherweight champion, Cyborg wants to be part of the newly minted PFL-Bellator merger.

However, she wants to do it on her own terms.

During an episode of ‘The MMA Outsiders,’ a weekly podcast hosted by BJPenn’s own Zain Bando and fellow MMA writer Thomas Albano, the pair discussed Cyborg’s next fight as an introduction to the new PFL/Bellator era.

Cyborg was quick to comment on the recently released clip, saying that while doing business with them is ideal, she could also find herself walking away entirely if things don’t work out.

“I am at a point where, financially, I can retire,” Cyborg said on Facebook. “If they want to work together to make big fights, we can, but nobody is going to be the boss of the end of my career but me.”

Cyborg (27-2 MMA) has dominated the women’s MMA scene for over a decade, including a nine-fight winning streak dating back to July 2019 and a successful run as UFC featherweight champion prior to then.

Cyborg’s last win came against Cat Zingano at Bellator 300, cementing herself as arguably the best women’s MMA fighter on the planet.

At press time, Cyborg’s next fight has yet to be announced, although Kayla Harrison’s interest in a potential super-fight is garnering attention from fans and media.

The PFL-Bellator merger will begin in 2024, as both promotions will work together with PFL being the main promotion taking the lead with tournaments, U.S.-based shows, etc. The merger will give the UFC direct competition in a streaming-based era where ESPN is at the forefront of both promotions.

The PFL has its championship card in November in Washington D.C., as six champions were crowned. Its European version takes place Saturday to cap-off the calender year.

