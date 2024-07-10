Jake Paul wants PFL fight against Mike Perry after boxing match: “My wrestling background is going to come out!”

After Jake Paul faces Mike Perry in the boxing ring, he’s down to face him in the PFL cage.

‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Platinum’ are currently set to collide on July 20th in Florida. Jake Paul was originally set to meet Mike Tyson on that same date, but ‘Iron Mike’ was forced out due to medical issues. After the legendary heavyweight was forced to pull out, Mike Perry stepped up on a few weeks’ notice.

For Mike Perry, the boxing match is one of the biggest opportunities of his career. That’s not something that the BKFC star is unaware of either. In recent weeks, Perry has revealed interest in heading back to MMA with a victory over Jake Paul. He’s named fellow stars such as Dillon Danis as potential opponents.

However, ‘The Problem Child’ is also down to meet Mike Perry in the cage as well. Speaking in a recent interview with DAZN Boxing, Jake Paul discussed his return to the boxing ring. There, Paul stated that he would love to fight Perry in the PFL next. A former high school wrestler, the YouTuber is confident that he can beat ‘Platinum’ in the cage.

Jake Paul shows interest in a PFL fight against Mike Perry after July 20th boxing match

“I’m down, when I beat Mike Perry in boxing, f*ck it. We can run it in MMA.” Jake Paul stated in the interview, discussing his return to the boxing ring. “I want an MMA fight, I mean, the [PFL] smart cage is literally right there. Once I start in MMA, my wrestling background is going to come out, and I think I’ll be a very dangerous MMA fighter as well. So, Mike Perry can get it, my hands are trisexual.”

In the video posted by DAZN Boxing, the BFKC star reacted to Jake Paul’s comments. There, Perry stated that there was no way that the YouTuber-turned-boxer would step into the ring with him.

“Cap! Why not bare-knuckle? Why not box bare-knuckle? I’ll take your back, jiu-jitsu is not something that just, wrestling and jiu-jitsu that’s not something you just keep in your back pocket.”

What do you make of these comments? Would you like to see Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry in the PFL?