Alexander Volkanovski vows to embarrass Ilia Topuria in UFC 298 return: “I am still that guy”

By Josh Evanoff - December 5, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is out to prove a point against Ilia Topuria.

Alexander Volkanovski

‘The Great’ has been out of the cage since a short-notice rematch with Islam Makhachev in October. There, Alexander Volkanovski suffered his second loss to the lightweight champion, this time by stoppage. Following the bout, he called for a fast turnaround against Ilia Topuria in January.

Ultimately, the two were quickly booked for the main event of UFC 298 in February. Speaking in a recent interview with the ‘Who The Fook Are These Guys’ Podcast’, Alexander Volkanovski previewed his return. There, he stated that he planned to embarrass Ilia Topuria in 2024.

In the interview, the featherweight champion admitted that he was out to prove something in his return. Part of that is motivated by the idea that Alexander Volkanovski showed weakness following his recent loss. However, he doesn’t view it that way. Now, he’s out to show that he’s still that guy against Ilia Topuria early next year.

RELATED: MIESHA TATE MOTIVATED FOR POTENTIAL HOLLY HOLM UFC 300 REMATCH: “IT BOTHERS ME”

Alexander Volkanovski and UFC 5

“That’s right, I’m still that guy… This guy thinks he’s the man,” Alexander Volkanovski stated, referring to Ilia Topuria. “It’s funny. For me, I’ve always wanted to earn my stripes. Earn these positions, put myself in there, and earn that respect. This guy’s just getting things given to him and probably not even that much but he thinks he’s the man. The beautiful thing about it is I get to teach a kid a lesson.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “Ready to go out there, I’m hoping to teach him a lesson, humble him a little bit, and still let him wake up to himself and then he can bounce back when my time’s done. He needs a bit of humbling. 26, perfect age. He needs the world to see. He maybe needs a bit of embarrassment and snap things into gear and maybe he can one day be a great champion. Right now he wants to act like how he’s acting, I’m just gonna teach him a lesson, I’m gonna embarrass him, he’s young enough to bounce back in a positive way. I’ll play teacher the next few months.”

What do you make of these comments from Alexander Volkanovski? Do you believe he’ll defeat Ilia Topuria at UFC 298?

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Jamahal Hill

Police report claims Jamahal Hill "sucker punched" his brother after being accused of "abandoning his own daughter"

Cole Shelton - December 5, 2023
Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington says he already feels like the champion after “beating” Kamaru Usman at UFC 268: “I came back and rallied”

Fernando Quiles - December 5, 2023

Colby Covington believes he should’ve had his hand raised in his rematch with Kamaru Usman.

Dana White
Stipe Miocic

Dana White explains why the UFC won’t be stripping Jon Jones of his heavyweight title: “The Stipe fight has to happen”

Fernando Quiles - December 5, 2023

Don’t expect UFC CEO Dana White to entertain the idea of stripping Jon Jones of the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Stephen Thompson Leon Edwards
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson reacts after Leon Edwards suggests middleweight title shot with win over Colby Covington: “I think that’s crap”

Fernando Quiles - December 5, 2023

Stephen Thompson doesn’t like the idea of Leon Edwards holding up the welterweight division.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall responds to Jon Jones' blistering rant on his career accomplishments

Fernando Quiles - December 5, 2023

Tom Aspinall has a response to Jon Jones’ recent tirade.

Arman Tsarukyan and Beneil Dariush

What's next for Arman Tsarukyan and Beneil Dariush after UFC Austin?

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2023
Giga Chikadze
Josh Emmett

WATCH | Giga Chikadze shares exact moment he tore his groin which forced him out of UFC 296 fight against Josh Emmett

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2023

Giga Chikadze has been forced out of his UFC 296 fight against Josh Emmett.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Surgery
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev set for surgery, vows to "smash somebody" in his UFC return

Jeffrey Walter - December 4, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev will be going under the knife after suffering an injury during his UFC 294 fight with Kamaru Usman.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones sounds off after Tom Aspinall calls for him to be stripped of his UFC heavyweight title

Chris Taylor - December 4, 2023

Jon Jones has responded after Tom Aspinall called for Dana White to strip him of his UFC heavyweight title.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler is still unbothered by Conor McGregor fight delays: "He's trying to wait me out"

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2023

It doesn’t matter when former UFC champion Conor McGregor returns, Michael Chandler will be waiting.