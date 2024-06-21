Impa Kasanganay confident he’ll get a first-round finish against Jakob Nedoh, hopes to fight Rob Wilkinson next

By Cole Shelton - June 20, 2024

Impa Kasanganay is looking to secure another first-round finish at PFL 5 to cement his spot in the playoffs.

Impa Kasanganay

Kasanganay is coming off a first-round TKO win over Alex Polizzi back in April to earn six points. It was a solid performance from the UFC vet, which got him back into the win column after his controversial loss to Johnny Eblen.

“I was happy. Alex Polizzi is a good fighter and the fact I was able to put him away in the first round is a testament to me and my team that we are able to put together a solid gameplan,” Kasanganay said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

However, every fighter that won in the light heavyweight division won by first-round stoppage, so Kasanganay may need another finish to advance to the playoffs. But, Kasanganay says he isn’t worried about that as he’s just focused on his fight.

“I don’t stress about that. I’m going to get another first-round finish. It’s not about the PFL or million dollars, it’s about the standard that I carry myself. The focus is always first-round finish. Last year I didn’t even fight in the first season, then all those guys popped so I fought in Atlanta and a first-round finish got me in, and I trust God,” Kasanganay said.

At PFL 5, Impa Kasanganay is set to take on Jakob Nedoh who lost by first-round stoppage in his regular season debut. Although Nedoh lost last time out, Kasanganay isn’t overlooking him.

“I’ve seen him fight twice. He’s a very good fighter, good athlete, good power. He earned himself as the PFL Europe champion which put him in the season. I’m looking forward to getting this victory and getting this finish. I have no issue with him, but I know what I need to do,” Kasanganay said.

If Impa Kasanganay does get his hand raised at PFL 5 against Jakob Nedoh, the former champ hopes he can face Rob Wilkinson in the semis or finals. Wilkinson won the PFL light heavyweight championship in 2022, so Kasanganay wants to make a statement by taking him out.

“I’m going to get this finish and then I’d love to fight Rob. He gets finishes and is a solid fighter. I want to fight the best of the best and take them out,” Kasanganay concluded.

Related

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, PFL, MMA

Renan Ferreira says he is just “waiting on the date” for Francis Ngannou showdown: “I’ve been ready for this”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2024
Cedric Doumbe, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL re-signs undefeated prospect 'Baki' following upset victory over Cedric Doumbe

Josh Evanoff - June 18, 2024

The undefeated Baissangour ‘Baki’ Chamsoudinov will be sticking with the PFL.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 169
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 169 with Robert Whittaker and Impa Kasanganay

Cole Shelton - June 18, 2024

The 169th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Saudi Arabia and PFL 5.

Jake Paul
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Jake Paul accepts Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303: “PFL vs UFC June 29th”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024

Jake Paul has accepted Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303 by taking on the UFC bantamweight champion.

Liz Carmouche
Liz Carmouche

Liz Carmouche eyes another "quick finish" over Kana Watanabe at PFL 4

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2024

Liz Carmouche is looking to go 2-0 against Kana Watanabe.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 168

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 168 with Shawne Merriman, Liz Carmouche, Taila Santos, and Brady Hiestand

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2024
Savannah Marshall, Claressa Shields
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Savannah Marshall calls for MMA rematch with Claressa Shields after PFL debut: "I'm quite confident I'd do her in the cage"

Josh Evanoff - June 10, 2024

Women’s boxing star Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields inside the PFL cage.

Kayla Harrison, Donn Davis
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Kayla Harrison sounds off on PFL founder Donn Davis's disparaging remarks: "I carried that company on my back!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison has issued her first public remarks since PFL founder Donn Davis’s comments about her move to the Octagon.

Douglas Lima
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL signs former Bellator champion Douglas Lima to new deal after prior complaint about lack of fight offers

Josh Evanoff - May 28, 2024

It seems that former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima will be sticking with the PFL.

gegard mousasi
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Gegard Mousasi's management releases statement after PFL release: "There is a greater lesson here"

Josh Evanoff - May 23, 2024

Former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi has officially parted ways with the PFL.