Former Bellator champ Raufeon Stots booked for return on Sept. 7

By Curtis Calhoun - July 9, 2024

Former Bellator interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots will return to the cage after a 10-month absence from fighting.

Raufeon Stots

Stots will face Glover Teixeira protégé Marcos Breno in the Bellator Champions Series: San Diego co-main event on September 7th. The promotion announced the matchup in a press release on Tuesday.

Stots returns after a unanimous decision rematch win over Danny Sabatello in November at Bellator 301. Before that, he lost to lineal Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix at Bellator 295 in the Grand Prix Final.

The loss to Mix snapped an 11-fight winning streak for Stots, who has defeated the likes of Juan Archuleta and Magomed Magomedov during his Bellator tenure. Before that defeat, his last loss was to current UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili in 2017.

Raufeon Stots vs. Marcos Breno added to Bellator San Diego

Stots will face a formidable challenge in Breno, a 26-year-old up-and-comer who has won three of his last four fights. He suffered his first Bellator loss to Sabatello at Bellator 294 last year.

Breno won his Bellator debut at Bellator 284 in 2022 after brief stints in organizations such as LFA and Arest FC. He enters Bellator Champions Series: San Diego with a 15-3-0 professional MMA record.

Stots and Breno are both looking to keep pace in the Bellator bantamweight title picture. Stots, in particular, hopes to earn a potential rematch with Mix with an impressive victory over Breno.

As for Breno, he could emerge as a top contender with a win over a proven veteran like Stots. Mix’s next title defense has yet to be booked, as of this writing, since a close win over Magomedov earlier this year in Paris.

As of this writing, the main event for Bellator Champions Series: San Diego has yet to be revealed. In addition to the Stots vs. Breno booking, Lorenz Larkin and Luke Trainer will make their Bellator returns on the card.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bellator

Related

Usman Nurmagomedov

Bellator announces pair of title fights for September, including Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexandr Shabliy

Josh Evanoff - June 18, 2024
Jimmy Smith, Bellator
Jimmy Smith

Former UFC commentator Jimmy Smith announces return to Bellator: "I am thrilled!"

Josh Evanoff - June 4, 2024

Longtime MMA commentator Jimmy Smith is returning to Bellator.

Douglas Lima
Douglas Lima

PFL issues statement after Douglas Lima accuses league of not fulfilling his contract (Exclusive)

Curtis Calhoun - May 17, 2024

Former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima is becoming increasingly frustrated with the PFL’s alleged lack of transparency when it comes to fulfilling his contract.

Cedric Doumbe, Anthony Pettis
Bellator

WATCH | Cedric Doumbe agrees to fight Anthony Pettis after brutal Bellator Champions Series 2 knockout win

Josh Evanoff - May 17, 2024

It seems that Cedric Doumbe and Anthony Pettis will meet in the Bellator cage sooner rather than later.

Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix feels that he's the best bantamweight on the planet ahead of Bellator return: "I'm the most dominant"

Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2024

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix believes he’s the best 135-pound fighter on the planet.

Ryan Bader, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Bellator champion Ryan Bader joins the cast of The Rock's 'The Smashing Machine' movie

Josh Evanoff - May 13, 2024
Dan Hardy, Dana White
Dan Hardy

Dan Hardy gives raw, honest response to Dana White's latest PFL/Bellator jabs: 'We're not perfect!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024

PFL analyst and former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy admits that PFL has a long way to go before being universally recognized as a sustainable MMA product.

Patchy Mix Sean O'Malley
Patchy Mix

Bellator champion Patchy Mix says he “would sleep” UFC’s Sean O’Malley: “I’m one round removed from being 31 in a row”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has explained why he believes he’s a better fighter than Sean O’Malley.

Gegard-Mousasi
Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi claims Bellator fighters make more than the PFL guys: “They lose money all the time”

Susan Cox - April 30, 2024

Gegard Mousasi is claiming that Bellator fighters make more than the PFL guys.

Cédric Doumbé
Cedric Doumbe

Cédric Doumbé set to make Bellator Champions Series debut on May 17th

Curtis Calhoun - April 22, 2024

PFL superstar Cédric Doumbé will look to bounce back from his first professional MMA loss when he returns on May 17th in Paris.