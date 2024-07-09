Former Bellator champ Raufeon Stots booked for return on Sept. 7

Former Bellator interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots will return to the cage after a 10-month absence from fighting.

Stots will face Glover Teixeira protégé Marcos Breno in the Bellator Champions Series: San Diego co-main event on September 7th. The promotion announced the matchup in a press release on Tuesday.

Stots returns after a unanimous decision rematch win over Danny Sabatello in November at Bellator 301. Before that, he lost to lineal Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix at Bellator 295 in the Grand Prix Final.

The loss to Mix snapped an 11-fight winning streak for Stots, who has defeated the likes of Juan Archuleta and Magomed Magomedov during his Bellator tenure. Before that defeat, his last loss was to current UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili in 2017.