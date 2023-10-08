MMA community reacts after Cris Cyborg stops Cat Zingano at Bellator 300
Tonight’s Bellator 300 event was headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano.
Cyborg (27-2 MMA) entered the contest on a six-fight winning streak, which includes four straight title defenses. Justino had most previously competed at Bellator 279, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Arlene Blencowe.
Meanwhile, Cat Zingano (14-5 MMA) entered tonight’s title fight sporting a four-fight winning streak, her most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Leah McCourt at Bellator 293.
Tonight’s Bellator 300 c0-headliner resulted in another dominant title defense for Cris Cyborg. The longtime featherweight champion was able to rough up Cat Zingano early and often on route to a first-round stoppage victory. Justino got Zingano to the ground in the final minute and proceeded to finish off the former UFC title challenger with strikes.
Official Bellator 300 Results: Cris Cyborg def. Cat Zingano via TKO (ground and pound) in Round 1
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Cyborg vs. Zingano’ below:
I don't know how the hell Cyborg-Zingano never happened until now, but here we are.
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 8, 2023
Cris Cyborg is so much stronger than Cat Zingano #Bellator300
— Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) October 8, 2023
Jesus. Cyborg stuffs that last takedown and just smashes Zingano with hammer fists. Think I saw a tap too.
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 8, 2023
Dominant win for Cris Cyborg, who finishes Cat Zingano in the 1st #Bellator300
— James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) October 8, 2023
FUCKING LEGEND #Bellator300
— Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) October 8, 2023
Post-fight reactions to Cris Cyborg defeating Cat Zingano at Bellator 300:
Congrats @criscyborg 👏🏼
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 8, 2023
👀 @criscyborg's next world title defense will be against @leahmccourtmma! #Bellator300 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/GU9qZhfC1h
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 8, 2023
What did you think of tonight’s featherweight title fight?
