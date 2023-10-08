MMA community reacts after Cris Cyborg stops Cat Zingano at Bellator 300

By Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

Tonight’s Bellator 300 event was headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano.

Cris Cyborg, Cat Zingano, Bellator 300, Bellator

Cyborg (27-2 MMA) entered the contest on a six-fight winning streak, which includes four straight title defenses. Justino had most previously competed at Bellator 279, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Arlene Blencowe.

Meanwhile, Cat Zingano (14-5 MMA) entered tonight’s title fight sporting a four-fight winning streak, her most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Leah McCourt at Bellator 293.

Tonight’s Bellator 300 c0-headliner resulted in another dominant title defense for Cris Cyborg. The longtime featherweight champion was able to rough up Cat Zingano early and often on route to a first-round stoppage victory. Justino got Zingano to the ground in the final minute and proceeded to finish off the former UFC title challenger with strikes.

Official Bellator 300 Results: Cris Cyborg def. Cat Zingano via TKO (ground and pound) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Cyborg vs. Zingano’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Cris Cyborg defeating Cat Zingano at Bellator 300:

What did you think of tonight’s featherweight title fight?

