Miesha Tate motivated for potential Holly Holm UFC 300 rematch: “It bothers me”

By Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2023

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has explained why she wants Holly Holm next.

Miesha Tate vs. Holly Holm

‘Cupcake’ returned to the win column over the weekend against Julia Avila at UFC Austin. Entering Saturday’s matchup with ‘Ragin Panda’, Miesha Tate admitted the fight could be her last. However, the former champion got a dominant rebound third-round submission win.

Earlier today on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, she called for a potential rematch with Holly Holm. For those unaware, their first bout at UFC 196 in March 2016 was one for the ages. With ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ ahead on the scorecards, Miesha Tate scored a fifth-round submission win to gain UFC gold.

Seven years later, Miesha Tate is ready to run it back at UFC 300 next year. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the former champion explained that she’s long been irritated by talk about their first fight. In a potential rematch with Holly Holm, she would love to prove that her first victory was anything but a fluke.

Miesha Tate

Image via: @MieshaTate on Instagram

“I have to get an MRI and check myself out and make sure [I’m okay]. If it’s not very severe, which I’ve been walking around, I think I’m okay. If I can do that, I think Holly would be a fantastic one,” Miesha Tate stated discussing a potential UFC 300 return. “That’s one that bothers me actually because people still think, for some reason, that I was just getting my ass kicked in that fight. People still are like ‘That was the greatest comeback ever, so lucky you got that submission’.”

She continued, “…On the scorecards [if I didn’t get a finish] it would’ve been a draw. I don’t think many people remember that. So it kind of pisses me off… So it still bothers me that people think that… It would be fun to run that one back, and write the story a little better.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Miesha Tate vs. Holly Holm 2 at UFC 300?

