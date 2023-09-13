Kayla Harrison announces November return against Julia Budd: “I’m back, but different”

Former PFL tournament champion Kayla Harrison will return against Julia Budd later this year.

The Judoka has been out of action since her trilogy with Larissa Pacheco last November. Despite winning the first two fights with ease, Kayla Harrison suffered the first loss of her career last year. In the main event of PFL 10, she lost by unanimous decision, on the company’s maiden voyage on pay-per-view.

Nearly a year on from that loss, she’s slated to return against Julia Budd. The announcement was made earlier today by the PFL, with Kayla Harrison later confirming the fight on The MMA Hour. The former Judoka has spent the majority of her career at lightweight but will make the trip down to featherweight here.

However, Kayla Harrison isn’t worried about cutting the extra ten pounds or fighting the former Bellator champion. On The MMA Hour, she previewed her return against Julia Budd, while also stating that she plans to show the best version of herself thus far.

“I just decided to say f*ck it, and take this time and use it to my benefit,” Kayla Harrison stated on The MMA Hour announcing her return against Julia Budd. “Make no mistake, I’ve been in the gym every day. You can call anyone at the gym, ask anyone, for ten months Kayla’s head has been down and Kayla has been working on her craft and working on her soul.”

She continued, “…I’m back, but different. Same, but better.”

The announcement of Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd continues to build an exciting PFL 10 card. As always, the event will feature the end of the promotion’s playoffs, and determine this season’s champions.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Who do ya got? Kayla Harrison or Julia Budd?