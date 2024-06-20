Renan Ferreira says he is just “waiting on the date” for Francis Ngannou showdown: “I’ve been ready for this”

By Harry Kettle - June 20, 2024

PFL champion Renan Ferreira has said that he’s waiting on a date for his seemingly inevitable showdown with Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, PFL, MMA

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Francis Ngannou compete in a mixed martial arts setting. In recent times, he’s been focused on boxing. He battled Tyson Fury in an incredibly close fight, before going on to take on Anthony Joshua. While he did lose via knockout, nobody can deny that he’s made the biggest paydays of his career since leaving the UFC.

Now, all eyes are on his return to the cage with PFL. The popular opinion is that he’ll take on Renan Ferreira, who many consider to be the toughest possible opponent available for ‘The Predator’.

In a recent interview, Ferreira spoke about the bout and when we should expect it to take place.

Ferreira is ready for Ngannou

“I’ve been ready for this fight ever since the Bader one was done,” Ferreira told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter backstage during 2024 PFL 4. “I’ve sat down with PFL, we’ve looked at my contract, we’re passed that conversation. So, at this point, we’re just waiting on a final (word) on the date and then off we go.”

“I feel like Francis is a big name. He’s done a lot. He has a lot of big names on his resume,” Ferreira said. “I feel like a win against him puts me at the very top.”

“Francis went out there and fought a specialist of the modality of boxing so, no harm there,” Ferreira said. “It’s an admirable loss. I feel like he’s now going to go back to his roots in MMA, and come with everything he’s got to go back to the winning column.”

