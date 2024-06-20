Renan Ferreira says he is just “waiting on the date” for Francis Ngannou showdown: “I’ve been ready for this”

PFL champion Renan Ferreira has said that he’s waiting on a date for his seemingly inevitable showdown with Francis Ngannou.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Francis Ngannou compete in a mixed martial arts setting. In recent times, he’s been focused on boxing. He battled Tyson Fury in an incredibly close fight, before going on to take on Anthony Joshua. While he did lose via knockout, nobody can deny that he’s made the biggest paydays of his career since leaving the UFC.

Now, all eyes are on his return to the cage with PFL. The popular opinion is that he’ll take on Renan Ferreira, who many consider to be the toughest possible opponent available for ‘The Predator’.

In a recent interview, Ferreira spoke about the bout and when we should expect it to take place.