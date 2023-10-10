Cris Cyborg details the post-fight conversation she had with Cat Zingano at Bellator 300: “She was saying something like I was a stalker”

By Harry Kettle - October 10, 2023

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has revealed the conversation she had with Cat Zingano after Bellator 300.

At Bellator 300, Cris Cyborg made a statement by defeating Cat Zingano to successfully retain her Bellator featherweight championship. In doing so, she reminded the world of what many already knew – she is one of the greatest female fighters of all time. In terms of what’s next, nobody really knows for sure, but she’ll happily sit back and bask in the glory of what she’s just achieved for a while yet.

When it comes to the Zingano feud, however, there’s still some uncertainty. In her post-fight press conference, Cyborg spoke candidly about the conversation she had with Zingano in the cage.

Cyborg questions Zingano

“Usually, I really don’t hate my opponents,” Cyborg said. “I just said thank you to her for accepting the fight to fight each other. Then she said, ‘I don’t want to be your friend.’ She was saying something like I was a stalker, something like this.

“The reality is she started this. She started saying bad things about me, and then I don’t know the reason, she tried to make this personal, and I don’t have anything against Cat Zingano. I always promoted her the nice way. She’s the girl who beat Amanda Nunes, she was the girl who beat Miesha Tate, she’s a huge name in the sport. And I’m going to continue that. I’m not going to change what I think about her. It doesn’t matter what happened tonight.”

Do you believe we will see Cris Cyborg compete in a Bellator cage again, or will she focus her attention on boxing? What’s next for Cat Zingano? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Bellator Cat Zingano Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

