Cris Cyborg details the post-fight conversation she had with Cat Zingano at Bellator 300: “She was saying something like I was a stalker”

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has revealed the conversation she had with Cat Zingano after Bellator 300.

At Bellator 300, Cris Cyborg made a statement by defeating Cat Zingano to successfully retain her Bellator featherweight championship. In doing so, she reminded the world of what many already knew – she is one of the greatest female fighters of all time. In terms of what’s next, nobody really knows for sure, but she’ll happily sit back and bask in the glory of what she’s just achieved for a while yet.

When it comes to the Zingano feud, however, there’s still some uncertainty. In her post-fight press conference, Cyborg spoke candidly about the conversation she had with Zingano in the cage.

🥊 Tense moment at #Bellator300 as Cris Cyborg tried to reconcile with Cat Zingano after her round one win. Zingano seemed annoyed, prompting separation. Cyborg addressed the incident at the post-fight presser. See her comments in the Tweet below this one. 👀 #WMMA #Bellator pic.twitter.com/CM77x3rAzx — Women's MMA Rankings (@WMMARankings) October 9, 2023